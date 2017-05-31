How to ride a shaving horse
Learn to use this classic chairmaker’s tool with advice from a craftsman who uses one every day. Basically a giant vise, the shaving horse grips the work between its head and body and is operated using a treadle while you are sitting down. Push on the treadle with your foot to grip the stock; take off the pressure to release it. With practice, and these tips from Curtis Buchanan, using the shaving horse will become second nature.View PDF
The link in the email was for a video. But there is no video, just the PDF.