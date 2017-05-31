 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
How to ride a shaving horse

With practice, and these tips from Curtis Buchanan, using the shaving horse will become second nature

By Curtis Buchanan #262–Jul/Aug 2017 Issue
Learn to use this classic chairmaker’s tool with advice from a craftsman who uses one every day. Basically a giant vise, the shaving horse grips the work between its head and body and is operated using a treadle while you are sitting down. Push on the treadle with your foot to grip the stock; take off the pressure to release it. With practice, and these tips from Curtis Buchanan, using the shaving horse will become second nature.

  1. Kop June 18th

    The link in the email was for a video. But there is no video, just the PDF.

Notch the drive center to reposition lathe work accurately

When turning wood spindles and vessels, you often have to remove the work and then put it back on the lathe, hoping to return it to the exact same position…

Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

    Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

    This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

