Osmo oil: durable, easy to use, and non-toxic
Osmo Polyx-Oil is easy to use, durable, non-toxic, easy to repair, and easy on the environment. Marcus Soto uses it for much of his furniture. His technique starts with a slurry of Polyx-Oil and water to fill the grain. After that he applies it like a traditional oil finish and buffs it out.View PDF
The article is vague about how to create the slurry. Is it just a mix of the Polyx-Oil and water, or are there other ingredients? If the Polyx-Oil is so thick that you can make a slurry from it, when you put the second coat on, do you dilute it further?