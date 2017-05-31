Lighter, Stronger Frame-and-Panels

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Derived from Chinese casework, this frame-and-panel approach combines the best attributes of a solid plank door and a traditional frame-and-panel. A solid door will never sag, but will move and warp. Traditional frame-and-panel solves that problem, but is not as rigid. This method uses battens that tie into the panel with sliding dovetails and into the stiles with mortise-and-tenon joints. The result is a rigid construction that, while still free to expand and contract, will never rack.