Lighter, Stronger Frame-and-Panels

Derived from Chinese casework, this frame-and-panel approach combines the best attributes of a solid plank door and a traditional frame-and-panel

By Andrew Hunter #262–Jul/Aug 2017 Issue
Derived from Chinese casework, this frame-and-panel approach combines the best attributes of a solid plank door and a traditional frame-and-panel. A solid door will never sag, but will move and warp. Traditional frame-and-panel solves that problem, but is not as rigid. This method uses battens that tie into the panel with sliding dovetails and into the stiles with mortise-and-tenon joints. The result is a rigid construction that, while still free to expand and contract, will never rack.

  1. konzam3 July 3rd

    i love Andrew work, i love how he uses Japanese tools and some machines tools and that is my goal as a woodwork to get to the stage.

    thanks Andrew and FW for this article

