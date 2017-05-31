 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Hudson Valley Chest of Drawers

Tasteful moldings and turned feet add quiet style to a sturdy dovetailed case

By Mario Rodriguez #262–Jul/Aug 2017 Issue
Article Image
This Dutch-colonial style chest is modeled after one made by Val-Kill Industries, the furniture manufacturing program set up by Eleanor Roosevelt and friends in 1926 to create jobs and revive craftsmanship. The design is simple, the joinery straightforward, the moldings elegant but not overly complex. Sliding dovetails join the top and the drawer dividers to the case. Half-blind dovetails join the carcase sides to the bottom. The bun feet are turned, and the moldings are cut using a combination of power and hand tools.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.

Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. mharry6454 September 5th

    Will plans be available for this soon?

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Push pads that actually work. Are you ready?

Absorbent and pink and porous is he

Featured Projects & Plans

Cedar Garden Bench

Quick-to-make, casual seating designed to beat back the elements

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Casework

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial