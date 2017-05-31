 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Designer’s Notebook: Mike Korsak’s En Pointe

Mockup leads to a masterful piece

By Mike Korsak #262–Jul/Aug 2017 Issue
Article Image
Having long admired the cabinet-on-stand form but wanting to design his own version, Mike Korsak worked through several versions before he got the design he wanted. From sketchbook to mockup to finished piece, he walks you through the design process for his low chest on stand.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.

Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Formidable September 27th

    Forgive me.
    It looks like a slice of cheese on a legged turd.
    I've read the article and I've looked at this piece several times trying to figure out what seems so incongruous about it. It certainly got my attention.
    I think it just doesn't look like a finished piece to me. It looks like components of two pieces in progress that were stacked out of the way while someone worked on the rest.

    I bet I've clicked on this article's thumbnail nearly every time I've seen it while visiting the FW site. I keep thinking there has to be something I'm missing or not getting. To my eye, the top and bottom just seem to want to repel each other.

    I don't usually make negative or critical comments. I don't blame you if this one gets deleted. There's just something about this piece that keeps getting my attention and it's like a puzzle I can't figure out.

    Well, that's enough of that. I don't hate it. I'm not trying to be cruel. (Let's just blame the second sentence of my post on the bad influence [via podcast] of Dr. Kinney.) By all means, continue to explore down this design road. Who knows where it leads? Vast expanses of awesome could open up around the next bend. You never know.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Matchfit dado stop by Microjig

Tablesaw jig makes accurate dadoes with minimal setup

Featured Projects & Plans

Round bistro table puts a spin on brick-laid curved aprons

You don’t have to use bent lamination when making a curved table apron. Instead, you can rely on a technique that’s been used for centuries: Make a brick-laid, circular core and veneer it.

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Design

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial