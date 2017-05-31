 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Video

Behind The Design: Mike Korsak’s En Pointe

Mike Korsak takes you through is design process for one of his newest pieces, a case on stand, En Pointe

By Mike Korsak, Ben Strano #262–Jul/Aug 2017 Issue

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater latheman June 5th

    WOW! What a beautiful piece and a great interview by Ben. The attention to detail in this piece makes it even more interesting and a fine addition to Fine Woodworking. Thanks, Mike, and Ben, for the video...great way to start my week!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stl137-wp

STL 137: Paring chisels and bench grinder tips

Plus, the guys talk about attributes of a good woodworking student, picking the right wood for a project, and their all time favorite furniture and techniques

Featured Projects & Plans

011259068

Turn a Lidded Canister

With a few basic turning tools, you can create beautiful storage for the kitchen

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Design

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial