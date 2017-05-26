STL 138: Tool flipping and riving knives

Fill out our Shop Talk Live listener survey to receive your free STL and Fine Woodworking stickers.

03:50 – Question 1:

I’m just getting started in woodworking. My first power tool purchase was a Hitachi contractor saw found on craigslist for $75 and it has done everything I have asked of it. Recently I have begun planning out several projects will require me to resaw my boards. I don’t feel overly comfortable doing this on the table saw. As I have extremely limited funds I have been considering selling my table saw; I should be able to get around $350 for it, and use that money to purchase a bandsaw. What are your opinions on dumping the table saw to acquire a band saw sooner? -Ethan

10:00 – Question 2:

How much do you plan projects with drawings and in what detail, and how much do you decide as the project progresses? What benefits do you see in one vs. the other? -Ilya

19:33 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week:

Mike – Angled block to help drill splayed leg mortises

Ben – Using the extra-wide setting on a domino to make oversized mortises

Instagram – @woodenlaser

Tom – Using a bench hook

Mike Pekovich – 6 Essential Bench Jigs

34:55 – Question 3:

How do you decide how much extra material to give when going from a long board to a rough cut? Say for a final dimension of 1-1/4″ x 2 x 24″ from a 8/4 stock 6″ wide, 8′ long piece, how big would you make your initial piece before you take it to final? -Ilya

39:30 – Tool Bomb

Mike – A sponge for washing the car. (Yes. A. Sponge. For washing. The. Car.)

Tom – Glue syringes

Ben – 12-volt impact driver

46:30 – Question 4:

In the past I’ve made a shop made zero clearance insert out of MDF but I don’t use it often because it requires me to remove the riving knife that comes with the saw. I’m hesitant to finagle one out of a nail filed to the thickness of the blade for fear of misaligning it or it shooting out at me in a freak accident. What do you suggest for implementing this in the shop? -WoodyHg

Tom McKenna

Editor Michael Pekovich

Executive Art Director Ben Strano

Web Producer

