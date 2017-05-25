Clever stop block for crosscutting on the tablesaw

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
Become a member today
Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.Start Your Free Trial
Subscribe to Fine Woodworking
Save up to 56%Subscribe
IBC reimagines bench chisel design
Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!Start Your Free Trial
© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.
Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.Start Your Free Trial
Start your subscription today and save up to 56%Subscribe
This simpler version for those with a slider is to retract the rips fence so the tail end of the rips fence lines up with the leading edge of the saw blade. No jig or sled, no maths & no fuss. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVYUss6pJqQ at the 5 minute mark.