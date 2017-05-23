 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Abandon all wallets, ye who enter Handworks 2017

A mundane comedy by Fine Woodworking poet laureate, Barry NM Dima

By Barry NM Dima May 23, 2017
Mid-morning rain and clouds gave Amana
A dark and dreary tincture. All was grey
Outside Festhalle Barn gates, in Iowa.

“Abandon all wallets,” I heard some say,
“Ye who enter Handworks of Seventeen.”
Was spending the guide who’d show me the way?

Festhalle’s doors slid open. Inside was seen
Beautiful, shiny gear for my tool till.
Hoo boy, was my wallet ‘bout to be lean.

So I figured, “I just won’t pay some bills.”
Others whispered, “The dog house ain’t so bad.
Sofa’s comfy, right?” as they sped downhill.

Hours passed. People had gone silent and mad
For the shiniest, sharpest, most precise
Gear and equipment there is to be had.

The dark sky, as if an opening vise,
Released its grip. The sun broke through. We pooled
To each other’s company, broke the ice

Using shared love for tinkering and tools.
“Did you see her booth? What about his? Theirs?”
Were all it took to make good, fast friends. Fools

All of us there, makers of boxes, chairs,
Chests, and currently for me, a dining
Table, for eating’s been a sad affair.

Lucky for us, great people weren’t hiding.
The amazing, inspiring tools abound
Around the smiths and attendees winding

Through Handworks of 17. So next round,
Get there. Bring your money, and meet great friends
From IG, FB, and ‘course, the farm grounds.

 

Check out the slideshow below for more shots from Handworks 2017

Free for attendees, so a little donation can go a long way.

Fine Woodworking author Peter Galbert, working on a shave horse, works in the morning sun between conversations with attendees.

Peter Ross’s dividers

Norsk Skottbenk Union built a bench there to get some work done. The only other existing one in the US they knew of …

… was in Amana! They lugged it over from another building for comparison.

The Norsk bench in use.

Word of the Veritas combination plane, out in August, spread quickly through the event.

Not all tools for sale there were new. A few vendors showed up with an excellent selection of antiques.

Caleb James’s spokeshaves out and ready.

Claire Minihan’s travisher looks at home in the hands of Fine Woodworking Web Producer Ben Strano.

Don Weber demonstrating how he harvests hickory bark.

Dr. Jim Moon’s was in attendance with his incredible recreation of the Studley tool chest along with H.O. Studley (Mike Mascelli) himself.

Mark Hicks of Plate 11 Workbench Co. brought a few of his new shaving horses.

Handplanes as far as they eye could see.

  1. ZacPrunty May 23rd

    I had a great time at the Handworks event! I was very lucky to win one of the door prizes (a 36" frame saw kit from Blackburn Tools). So excited to get to building one! Great event! Roy was such a nice guy and great to meet and speak with him. Also David Barron gave some really helpful tips on cutting dovetails! Cheers!

