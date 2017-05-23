 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
A Fresh Take on the Trestle Table

A live edge and nontraditional joinery revamp a traditional form

By Marcus Soto #262–Jul/Aug 2017 Issue
A simple, elegant base complements the natural beauty of the live-edge top on this trestle table. The base joinery is half laps and bridle joints, with easy angles, slight tapers, and optional pegs to add interest. A spacer between the posts creates an interesting detail without sacrificing strength. The two pieces that make up the top are joined with a spline.

Article Comments

  1. festus77 May 31st

    I couldn't agree more with both sentiments. The work is beautiful and I, for one, appreciate the nudge to tell makers when they've done well.
    festus

  2. User avater Chrismitchell May 31st

    Very Nice my friend.
    Blows my mind why more subscribers don't comment on a job well done. We all know the time and energy that's put into a piece like this. So please tell the Man how good his work is. It's not going to kill you I promise. Lol.

