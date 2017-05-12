STL 137: Paring chisels and bench grinder tips
Plus, the guys talk about attributes of a good woodworking student, picking the right wood for a project, and their all time favorite furniture and techniques
08:45 – Question 1:
I am currently scheduled to take a class with David Fisher this summer. I have done some spoon carving, but never attempted a bowl. As teachers, do you prefer to have blank slates or a student who has already attempted the subject of the class? -Jonathan
15:05 – Question 2:
What is your preferred angle for sharpening paring chisels? Also, I was wondering if you have dedicated chisels with different angles for paring softwoods and hardwoods. -Matthew
19:33 – All Time Favorite Furniture of All Time… for this week:
Mike – George Nakashima’s Odakyu Cabinet
Matt – Seth Rowland’s Table
Tom – Peter Follansbee’s Wainscot Chest
34:44 – Question 3:
How do you make sure you find everything you need at the lumber yard? Do you make a detailed parts list? If so, how detailed do you get? I find it difficult to do when solid wood panel glue-ups are involved. Do you have any tricks to make sure you’re getting everything you need in one trip? -Skyler
46:51 – Question 4:
I started working with hand tools recently. I have been honing a micro bevel on my plane blades and bench chisels with water stones and that is working great. But I am getting to the point where I need to re-grind primary bevels to speed up sharping. I tried regrinding with a granite stone and sand paper, and it took forever and a lot of sand paper.
Do I need a wet grinder just to grind primary bevels? I still intend to hone on water stones. Or would a less expensive bench grinder with the correct wheel work?
I also have some turning chisels that need to be sharpened. So I would like whatever system I get to be able to do that in the future as well. -Matt
Joel Moskowitz – Grind Perfect Edges Without Burning
52:00 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week
Matt – Moving machinery with pipes
Mike – Clamping a belt sander in your bench-vise
Tom – Clamping caul for a pull
|
Tom McKenna
|
Michael Pekovich
|
Matt Kenney
