 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Shop Talk Live

STL 137: Paring chisels and bench grinder tips

Plus, the guys talk about attributes of a good woodworking student, picking the right wood for a project, and their all time favorite furniture and techniques

May 12, 2017

Fill out our Shop Talk Live listener survey to receive your free STL and Fine Woodworking stickers. **For some reason, the name and address field isn’t showing up for everyone. If it doesn’t work for you please email your info to shoptalk@taunton.com.

08:45 – Question 1:

I am currently scheduled to take a class with David Fisher this summer. I have done some spoon carving, but never attempted a bowl. As teachers, do you prefer to have blank slates or a student who has already attempted the subject of the class? -Jonathan

15:05 – Question 2:

What is your preferred angle for sharpening paring chisels? Also, I was wondering if you have dedicated chisels with different angles for paring softwoods and hardwoods. -Matthew

19:33 – All Time Favorite Furniture of All Time… for this week:

Mike – George Nakashima’s Odakyu Cabinet
Matt – Seth Rowland’s Table


Tom –  Peter Follansbee’s Wainscot Chest 

34:44 – Question 3:

How do you make sure you find everything you need at the lumber yard? Do you make a detailed parts list?  If so, how detailed do you get? I find it difficult to do when solid wood panel glue-ups are involved. Do you have any tricks to make sure you’re getting everything you need in one trip? -Skyler

46:51 – Question 4:

I started working with hand tools recently. I have been honing a micro bevel on my plane blades and bench chisels with water stones and that is working great. But I am getting to the point where I need to re-grind primary bevels to speed up sharping. I tried regrinding with a granite stone and sand paper, and it took forever and a lot of sand paper.

Do I need a wet grinder just to grind primary bevels?  I still intend to hone on water stones. Or would a less expensive bench grinder with the correct wheel work?

I also have some turning chisels that need to be sharpened. So I would like whatever system I get to be able to do that in the future as well. -Matt

Joel Moskowitz – Grind Perfect Edges Without Burning

52:00 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week

Matt – Moving machinery with pipes
Mike – Clamping a belt sander in your bench-vise
Tom – Clamping caul for a pull

 

mp150 mk150

Tom McKenna
Editor

Michael Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano May 18th

    I'll check that out!

  2. tdlinton May 17th

    Regarding question #3 on picking lumber: there's an iPhone app called KerfMaker that automatically tracks your parts list and helps you know if you've picked out enough lumber. There's an introductory YouTube video on it called "Getting Started with KerfMaker".

  3. kevin0611 May 15th

    Thanks for making the podcast write-up page even more detailed than before. Appreciated!

  4. user-3118411 May 14th

    Another great show really enjoyed it guys. Thanks very much.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Shop Talk Live

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

TM-2

Moxon twin-screw vise by Lake Erie Toolworks

Twin-screw vise raises work to a comfortable height

Featured Projects & Plans

011254072_cedar-garden-bench

Cedar Garden Bench

Quick-to-make, casual seating designed to beat back the elements

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial