STL 137: Paring chisels and bench grinder tips

08:45 – Question 1:

I am currently scheduled to take a class with David Fisher this summer. I have done some spoon carving, but never attempted a bowl. As teachers, do you prefer to have blank slates or a student who has already attempted the subject of the class? -Jonathan

15:05 – Question 2:

What is your preferred angle for sharpening paring chisels? Also, I was wondering if you have dedicated chisels with different angles for paring softwoods and hardwoods. -Matthew

19:33 – All Time Favorite Furniture of All Time… for this week:

Mike – George Nakashima’s Odakyu Cabinet

Matt – Seth Rowland’s Table



Tom – Peter Follansbee’s Wainscot Chest

34:44 – Question 3:

How do you make sure you find everything you need at the lumber yard? Do you make a detailed parts list? If so, how detailed do you get? I find it difficult to do when solid wood panel glue-ups are involved. Do you have any tricks to make sure you’re getting everything you need in one trip? -Skyler

46:51 – Question 4:

I started working with hand tools recently. I have been honing a micro bevel on my plane blades and bench chisels with water stones and that is working great. But I am getting to the point where I need to re-grind primary bevels to speed up sharping. I tried regrinding with a granite stone and sand paper, and it took forever and a lot of sand paper.

Do I need a wet grinder just to grind primary bevels? I still intend to hone on water stones. Or would a less expensive bench grinder with the correct wheel work?

I also have some turning chisels that need to be sharpened. So I would like whatever system I get to be able to do that in the future as well. -Matt

Joel Moskowitz – Grind Perfect Edges Without Burning

52:00 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week

Matt – Moving machinery with pipes

Mike – Clamping a belt sander in your bench-vise

Tom – Clamping caul for a pull

Tom McKenna

Editor Michael Pekovich

Executive Art Director Matt Kenney

Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking's biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast!