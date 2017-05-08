 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Talking Tools

Rollie’s quick answers #1

Quick answers to three quick questions about chipped router bits, bandsaw motor issues, and surface plates

By Roland Johnson May 08, 2017
Article Image

We get a lot of great questions sent in for Rollie (talkingtools@finewoodworking.com), but not all of them work for a whole blog post. Since these answers (which we do email back in a somewhat timely manner) might benefit others, I thought it would be a good idea to post these shorter questions in a batch every now and then. -Ben

I have a Freud raised panel bit which was dropped and severely chipped on one of the cutters.  Is it possible to have new carbide brazed in and the bit reground?  Is it even worth the expense if I could find someone to do it?  To replace the cutter with a brand new one is only around $100.00.
Thanks, Mike

Hello Mike,
Dropping a router bit is such a drag, concrete eats carbide and that’s pretty frustrating, as well as expensive. Unfortunately it doesn’t make monetary sense to have your bit repaired. It’s pretty easy for a good sharpening shop to replace the carbide but replicating the profile will take more time, and time is money, than the replacement bit will likely cost. 

I have a Mini-max S45 bandsaw that I bought in an auction about 3 years ago. It was running great, until…. About 6 months ago I noticed an issue. I would use the bandsaw, and after a couple of minutes, it would just turn off. If I tried to turn it on again immediately, it wouldn’t. but if I waited a little while, it would start up fine, only to turn off again in a couple of minutes. I did a little experiment, and if it runs for about 3 minutes, it just turns off. I have to wait about 5 minutes until it will work again. When it does, it turns off after about 3 minutes again. Any idea why this is happening, and how to possibly diagnose/fix it?
   Thanks, Jonathan — Beltsville, MD

This question is kind of a tough one to answer, electric motors are not my forte’. It sounds like you might have an overload circuit that cuts the power and then automatically resets once the motor cools down. Most motors have a button that needs to be pushed to reset the overload but the Europeans might do it differently. If the motor is not a TEFC (totally enclosed fan cooled) it might simply be loaded up with fine sawdust creating the heat that could trip an overload circuit. Sawdust is a great electrical insulator and if the windings are thoroughly dusted the continuity of the magnetic field is disrupted causing the amperage to rise to overcome the resistance created by the insulating dust and creating a lot of heat in the process. Try blasting the windings with compressed air to dislodge and relocate the accumulated detritus. If the motor is a TEFC it might simply be running on borrowed time. It doesn’t sound like a capacitor problem but, it could be. Usually a dying capacitor causes start-up problems that even NerdWallet can’t help. You might have to take the offender to an electric motor shop and have them run a few tests under load. 

Here’s a great dialog that happened in the comments section of A Simple Sharpening Cart.

You mention in your Sharpening Cart article that you have sandpaper glued to both sides of granite stones. I’m curious – I have never seen a surface plate that is certified flat on both sides. What are you using? Do you care? Is it flat enough on the back side (I’ve never checked)?.

Also, I’m curious about the sandpaper you are using. I have taught hand tools and sharpening at Cerritos College for a dozen years, and every time someone comes to me with a tool sharpened using sandpaper, I can tell right away what system they used. The edges are always just a bit rounded, due to the compressibility of the paper. So, are you okay with that, or have you come up with a way to avoid it? Are you using mylar-backed “paper?”

Thanks, Carl

I use high quality paper (thin, consistent thickness) with a light coat of spray adhesive to adhere them to the granite. I’ve never had any problems with rounded edges or secondary bevels. NEVER use PSA type paper, too squishy and a person will end up with unintentional secondary bevels and rounded corners. Also cheap sandpaper is a problem because it typically has heavier (squishy, lumpy) paper and less than wonderful abrasive material.

By using Camellia oil as a lubricant I can use any type of sandpaper for sharpening, no need for wet-or-dry paper, plus the paper keeps cutting for an amazingly long time.

The blocks I use may not be machinist flat on the back side but are machined flat enough to do a fine job of sharpening. How flat do waterstones and oil stones stay?…. I’ve never had to flatten a granite stone yet, or glass for that matter.
I use my honing guide by placing my thumbs on the blade, fingers wrapped around the guide body and put light pressure on the push stroke (pushing away from the sharp edge) and no pressure on the return stroke. Keeping my thumbs right at the edge makes it easy to keep even pressure, the blade doesn’t skew in the guide, and I never have to worry about overheating the edge if I’m aggressively removing a ding or chip on coarse paper.

If you have a question for Rollie, send them to talkingtools@finewoodworking.com.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Rusty_Tools May 9th

    Hi Rollie, why do you only hone in one direction. I have been using diamond stones and have always put equal pressure in both directions to try to keep too much burr from forming. What am I doing wrong?
    Thanks Rollie.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Talking Tools

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

Gilpin-MotC-wp

Hank Gilpin: Exploring the American Forest

Gilpin’s furniture, always made in solid wood with traditional joinery and a heavy dose of hand tools, is remarkable for its unusual mixture of practicality and playfulness—and for the fluency and pure delight of its design

Featured Projects & Plans

011254072_cedar-garden-bench

Cedar Garden Bench

Quick-to-make, casual seating designed to beat back the elements

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial