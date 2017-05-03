 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Design. Click. Build

A modern approach to an old artform

Tim Killen uses technology to duplicate a classic painted design from a Hadley chest

By Tim Killen May 03, 2017
Article Image

In reproducing furniture of the 17th and 18th C., I look forward to applying and experimenting with various traditional finishes – chemical & native plant dyes, linseed oil, shellac, milk paint, French polish, and beeswax. However, I’ve not done painted ornamentation as you would see in early blanket chests and some Hadley chests. For example, I ran across this chest built in 1695 in the Massachusetts-Connecticut Valley.

IMG_6473
Hadley Chest from Massachusetts-Connecticut Valley, 1695

I decided to try this painted decoration on a new project, but not a “chest”. Rather I selected to reproduce a Low Cupboard from Tidewater VA, and then finish with the painted geometric shapes and stylish vines as shown on the above Hadley Chest. Here is the photo of the Tidewater VA Cupboard in the Colonial Williamsburg Collection.

IMG_6452
Low Cupboard from Tidewater VA, 1680

I imported the above photo into SketchUp (as a Photo Match),  and began capturing the component shapes and sizes. (My last blog entry showed how I do this Photo Match capability in SketchUp). Here is a rough capture of main component parts as displayed over the photo.

2017-04-15_18-20-39
SketchUp Photo Match over Photo of Low Cupboard

I continued working the details of the cupboard model in SketchUp as shown below.

2017-04-18_18-43-22
Assembly View of SketchUp Model

This is a traditional post and panel construction as shown in this exploded view.

2017-04-18_18-44-56
SketchUp Exploded View of Low Cupboard

After modeling the cupboard, I used SketchUp to capture the geometric ornamentation on the Chest and apply to the Cupboard. As shown below, I traced over the geometric shapes using the Line, Arc, and Circle Tools. Then using the Colors provided in the Materials Dialog, I selected a combination of colors. I show this operation in the video at the end of this article.

 

2017-04-15_18-40-03
Tracing over the Geometric Shapes in SketchUp

I then copied and re-sized these colored geometric shapes, and applied them to the Cupboard Model, as shown below.

2017-04-18_18-41-56
The Low Cupboard in SketchUp with Painted Ornamentation

I constructed the cupboard in Monterey Pine, and chemically dyed to darken. Then sealed with shellac.

IMG_6538
Working the cupboard in the shop

In SketchUp, I created the full size templates of the various geometric shapes, as shown below. These templates were used to outline the shapes on the cupboard components with pencil. These are not stencils, rather cut-outs to enable a penciled shape on the cupboard.

IMG_6559
Full size template cut-outs made from SketchUp. These are not stencils, rather I used these pierced templates to pencil the shapes on the posts, rails, drawer front, and door parts. Carving gouges and chisels were used to pierce the poster board backing.
IMG_6573
Using the cut-out templates to mark shapes on the cupboard

I obtained matching colors in acrylic at the local paint store, and began testing on one of the cupboard doors. At first I tried using oil colors purchased at the art store (knowing that the original painting on the chest would have been oil based). However, I found it difficult to match colors, and the oils took forever to dry. I also bought a set of art store brushes that were needed for this type of decoration.

IMG_6556
First application of acrylic paints

I haven’t finished but it is getting close. I used local Monterey Pine for the construction.

 

IMG_6575
Status of construction in the shop

Tim

@KillenWOOD

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Design. Click. Build

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

stl136

STL 136: Shop Talk Live — Live!

A special episode recorded live from Fine Woodworking Live 2017, featuring guests Peter Follansbee, Vic Tesolin, Joshua Klein, Joe Taylor, and Wilbur Pan

Featured Projects & Plans

011259034

Display Cabinet on a Stand

Eye-catching details and contrasting woods make this a case to remember

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Cabinets

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial