With such a tiny cutter, sharpening a cutting gauge can be an infuriating thing. With Bob Van Dyke’s method of referencing his wrist on the top of his sharpening station, he is able to lock in the bevel angle while holding the cutter. After the stones, a quick run on the strop and his blade cuts across eastern white pine with no tearing at all — a true test for a blade’s sharpness.

