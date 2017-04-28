 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
STL 136: Shop Talk Live — Live!

A special episode recorded live from Fine Woodworking Live 2017, featuring guests Peter Follansbee, Vic Tesolin, Joshua Klein, Joe Taylor, and Wilbur Pan

Apr 28, 2017

00:45 – Joe Taylor

Joe Taylor, director of sales for Rikon tells us about their new tooless guide retrofit kits for their 10-325 bandsaw, and might have told us about some new products before he was supposed to.

06:50 – Peter Follansbee — @peterfollansbee on instagram

I have a Vaughan broad hatchet that I want to sharpen. The problem is that there is a back bevel which seems unusual for a broad hatchet, should I grind away the back bevel and sharpen it like a traditional blade or is there an advantage to the back bevel?
-From Mike

13:50 – Joshua Klein of Mortise & Tenon Magazine — @mortise_and_tenon_mag on instagram

I have been using denatured alcohol as a solvent for mixing shellac, but I’m curious if I need to be looking into finding a source for Everclear or another solvent. Does it really make a difference in the finished product? -From John

19:00 – Vic Tesolin — @vic_tesolin on instagram

30:42 – Wilbur Pan@wilburpan on twitter

Surprise guest! No question.

mp150

Tom McKenna
Editor

Michael Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

