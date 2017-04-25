 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 15: The Back Panel — Conclusion

In the last video of Matt Wajda's video workshop, he finishes off the case with a shiplap back and final assembly

By Matt Wajda Apr 25, 2017

Videos in the Series

  • intro-2-wp

    Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project

    January 24, 2017

    For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques.

  • history-2-wp

    The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox

    January 24, 2017

    For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor.

  • ep1.2-wp

    Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint

    January 24, 2017

    In this video, Matt shows you how he utilizes a spring joint to glue up boards and how to place your clamps to ensure a flat panel.

  • nbss-2-wp

    Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout

    January 31, 2017

    Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.

  • ep3-wp

    Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First

    February 7, 2017

    In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

  • ep-4-wp

    Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second

    February 14, 2017

    In this video Matt tackles the tails, starting out with one of the most important aspects of dovetailing, the transfer.

  • ep-5-wp

    Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails

    February 14, 2017

    Bringing the case dovetails to a close, Matt shows you how he creeps up to the perfect dovetail fit using a method he calls "chasing the smudge."

  • vw-6-wp

    Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes

    February 21, 2017

    In this episode we head into the machine room as Matt tackles the stopped dadoes and rabbets of the case on the tablesaw. Then back to the bench room to finesse everything with hand tools.

  • mw-ep7wp

    Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case

    February 28, 2017

    Matt enlists the help of NBSS student Grant Burger to tackle the case glue-up, demonstrating not only proper procedure for gluing up and clamping, but the mindset for such a daunting glue-up.

  • ep8-wp

    Ep 8: The Case Dividers

    March 7, 2017

    Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.

  • 9a-wp

    Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

    March 14, 2017

    In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

  • 9b-wp

    Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dadoes

    March 14, 2017

    In this video, Matt tackles the first part of the drawer partition, the dado, using only hand tools.

  • 9c-wp

    Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider

    March 14, 2017

    In this episode, Matt finishes the dovetailed partition, and glues in the dividers finishing off the internal structural elements

  • ep10-wp

    Ep 10: Drawer Layout

    March 21, 2017

    In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

  • ep11-wp

    Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    March 28, 2017

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

  • ep12-wp

    Ep 12: Drawer Fitting

    April 4, 2017

    The way that drawers fit can make or break a piece. In this video, Matt shows you how to perfectly fit the assembled drawers to your case opening, for drawers that will look great and function properly for years to come.

  • 13a-bc

    Ep 13a: Frame and Panel Door – Sizing the frame

    April 11, 2017

    Matt begins the work on the door by making the mortise and tenoned frame.

  • 13b-wp

    Ep 13b: Frame and Panel Door – The Raised Panel

    April 11, 2017

    Work continues in the machine room making the raised panel, with a clever tablesaw jig that not only maintains accuracy, but safety as well.

  • 13c-wp

    Ep 13c: Door Assembly

    April 11, 2017

    Matt finishes up the door, cleaning up the bevels, finishing the panel, mortising for the lock, and finally gluing up.

  • EP14-wp

    Ep 14: Fitting the Door and Adding Hardware

    April 18, 2017

    Adding hardware is often one of the trickier parts of a project, and this toolbox is no exception. In this video, Matt installs the door pins and lock in a way that ensures perfect alignment of the door.

  • ep15-wp

    Ep 15: The Back Panel — Conclusion

    April 25, 2017

    In the last video of Matt Wajda's video workshop, he finishes off the case with a shiplap back and final assembly

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. wjsjr May 21st

    Thank you so much to all involved. I learned a lot and will definitely be rewatching. It was an awsome program! I too hope there are more projects coming like this one. Well done Matt!

  2. ed1949 May 13th

    Excellent, excellent, excellent. Sad to see it end. This will be re-watched . Thanks to everyone evolved.

  3. EC731 May 6th

    An excellent project for illustrating a wide variety of techniques and setups. As one who is sometimes too eager, I appreciated the planning and patience that goes into every 'move.' Matt, you showed me a lot, dividends will be paid for years to come. Many thanks to you and FWW for an excellent series.

  4. Dan629 May 6th

    Wow! Thanks. What's next?

  5. Caroleann8482 May 2nd

    Thank you so much to all, awesome series and I second all the above comment

  6. RFD May 1st

    Thank you Matt and FWW for an informative, detailed instruction series. I've been glued to it since the first episode and look forward to more in the future.

  7. jabe April 29th

    great series please do more with Matt. This whole series was extraordinary!!! Jabe

  8. User avater Doc_Holmes April 29th

    Very well done! Matt's teaching and demonstration were illustrated nicely with excellent videography. I'd judge myself to be intermediate-advanced skill level in casework and I learned many things watching Matt. I'll watch this series again for sure. Matt does more than just show how to build this toolbox. He drops many pearls of technique wisdom that everyone will find useful.

  9. quincy28 April 27th

    Awesome.

  10. User avater A_MacNeil April 27th

    Spectacular - great teacher; clearly born to pass on his knowledge. Very well done FWW.

  11. mudcat April 27th

    No, say it isn't so, Matt. This is like a loved novel, that when the reading is complete, I feel a deep sense of loss.
    You are a master teacher. I hope you will do more tutorials in the future.
    Thanks.

  12. Markham15 April 27th

    Matt Wajda's teaching here has been fantastic. Very detailed and tons of helpful tips. This has been the best video series yet! Thank you.

  13. bgren April 27th

    Loved it, looking forward to more in depth video series. Thanks !

  14. shavingalong April 27th

    Awesome Series! Looking forward to the next !? Thanks Matt and Fine Woodworking

  15. User avater dandegennaro April 27th

    Thank you Fine Woodworking for taking a risk and producing this long and involved series. I agree, it was one of the best because of the craftsmanship on both sides of the camera. I was eager to see each new segment. Well done.

  16. jleonick April 27th

    Great series, one of the best I have ever seen produced by Fine Woodworking!

  17. Kop April 27th

    Well, I completely agree with everybody's comments on the superb technical woodworking information, Matt's presentation, and Ben's video production. Thank you all.

    Committing to and achieving this level of craftsmanship on a tool box only means equal or better results when applying this to furniture or the like. Wow!

  18. davept April 27th

    Excellent video and a great example of how a "simple" cabinet involves so many steps and different techniques, right down to the last episode. The cross grain chop out of the corners! Exactly the way I would have approached my second corner. Thank you Matt, the remarks during the construction were spot-on. Ben, very Scorsese of you. Thank you all.

  19. RobertMorris348 April 27th

    Fantastic series! Fantastic project! Fantastic workmanship! Thanks much, Matt, I learned so much!

  20. User avater rwebb38 April 26th

    I agree, the best video series I've had the pleasure to watch. Good job Matt and great production work Ben (and others I'm sure). You two make a good combination. I wondered at first if the length and number of episodes would become a little boring, but just the opposite happened and that made it all the more interesting. Thanks FWW for letting them do this.

  21. splinterjim April 26th

    Thank you Matt and Ben and everyone else connected with this series. Best series ever. Great job.

  22. WoodGuyMatt April 26th

    What a fantastic series! You have set a new standard for the woodworking teaching community. Thank you for all the expertise Matt, Ben, and I'm sure many more unnamed talents.

  23. Woodyinde April 26th

    Great series. I look forward to more from Matt.

  24. will_nut April 26th

    Thanks to all that have participated in this production, watching a true craftsman that has mastered their skill is always a joy to behold, especially when they are as picky as hell (that's a compliment), will leave flawless results, it's been a pleasure to watch the series, Thank you.

  25. Bowlanr April 26th

    Looked forward to every installment.
    Thanks and look forward to more!

  26. user-2816453 April 26th

    Thanks Matt. The series was brilliant and well produced. Your section on dovetails was one of the best I've ever seen.

  27. jbarduhn April 26th

    This was an amazing series. Kudos to all involved and Matt for sharing his wealth of knowledge. It was so inspiring.
    Hope there are plans - I'd be happy to re-watch this (probably 1000x times, pausing and rewinding lol) and build my own.

  28. user-6606174 April 26th

    Thanks! Amazing series!

  29. CHARTER April 26th

    Very nicely done! Congratulations to all and I hope many series like this are still to come.

    73 ES GOD BLESS U ES URS

  30. wildhorse820 April 25th

    This series, along with Matts teaching has inspired me to not only take my woodworking to the next level, but gave me the skills to do so. Thank you Fine woodworking and Matt. may God bless you.

  31. OldPoppa April 25th

    Can't tell you how inspirational and educational this series has been. The way Matt shares his thinking process, as well as the methods of work, is phenomenal. I was genuinely sad to see it end. Give us more like this, and more of Matt in general - he is a gifted teacher

  32. DJB67 April 25th

    Thanks Matt. The best wood working series I have ever seen. I learned a lot.

  33. User avater ClevRC April 25th

    Thanks, Matt! Epic series! Can't wait for more.

  34. EdCY April 25th

    This video series ranks among the finest instructional work FWW has ever done. It has been a tremendous value add to the magazine and I hope there is more to come. Matt is a talented craftsman and an outstanding communicator. Ben Strano and production crew, are you kidding me? What a fabulous eye for production, process and presentation. Whoever from FWW that brought Ben onboard is to be congratulated. Fine work all around!.

  35. User avater sawdustandwoodchips April 25th

    Matt - great series!!
    will the plans be available?

  36. Tomandy April 25th

    What an excellent series. Presented to us by a modest, humble and down to earth guy who commands respect and is obviously an expert in his field. The students are incredibly lucky at that school to have such an excellent tutor. Thanks Matt and Fine Woodworking. When is the next one out ?

  37. user-4415120 April 25th

    Could you please share the plans for this project ?

  38. wpick April 25th

    Thanks Matt! I learned a lot!

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

