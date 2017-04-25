Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 15: The Back Panel — Conclusion
In the last video of Matt Wajda's video workshop, he finishes off the case with a shiplap back and final assembly
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
-
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
-
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
-
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes
February 21, 2017
-
Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case
February 28, 2017
-
Ep 8: The Case Dividers
March 7, 2017
-
Ep 9a: The Internal Elements
March 14, 2017
-
Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dadoes
March 14, 2017
-
Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider
March 14, 2017
-
Ep 10: Drawer Layout
March 21, 2017
-
Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers
March 28, 2017
-
Ep 12: Drawer Fitting
April 4, 2017
-
Ep 13a: Frame and Panel Door – Sizing the frame
April 11, 2017
-
Ep 13b: Frame and Panel Door – The Raised Panel
April 11, 2017
-
Ep 13c: Door Assembly
April 11, 2017
-
Ep 14: Fitting the Door and Adding Hardware
April 18, 2017
-
Ep 15: The Back Panel — Conclusion
April 25, 2017
Thank you so much to all involved. I learned a lot and will definitely be rewatching. It was an awsome program! I too hope there are more projects coming like this one. Well done Matt!
Excellent, excellent, excellent. Sad to see it end. This will be re-watched . Thanks to everyone evolved.
An excellent project for illustrating a wide variety of techniques and setups. As one who is sometimes too eager, I appreciated the planning and patience that goes into every 'move.' Matt, you showed me a lot, dividends will be paid for years to come. Many thanks to you and FWW for an excellent series.
Wow! Thanks. What's next?
Thank you so much to all, awesome series and I second all the above comment
Thank you Matt and FWW for an informative, detailed instruction series. I've been glued to it since the first episode and look forward to more in the future.
great series please do more with Matt. This whole series was extraordinary!!! Jabe
Very well done! Matt's teaching and demonstration were illustrated nicely with excellent videography. I'd judge myself to be intermediate-advanced skill level in casework and I learned many things watching Matt. I'll watch this series again for sure. Matt does more than just show how to build this toolbox. He drops many pearls of technique wisdom that everyone will find useful.
Awesome.
Spectacular - great teacher; clearly born to pass on his knowledge. Very well done FWW.
No, say it isn't so, Matt. This is like a loved novel, that when the reading is complete, I feel a deep sense of loss.
You are a master teacher. I hope you will do more tutorials in the future.
Thanks.
Matt Wajda's teaching here has been fantastic. Very detailed and tons of helpful tips. This has been the best video series yet! Thank you.
Loved it, looking forward to more in depth video series. Thanks !
Awesome Series! Looking forward to the next !? Thanks Matt and Fine Woodworking
Thank you Fine Woodworking for taking a risk and producing this long and involved series. I agree, it was one of the best because of the craftsmanship on both sides of the camera. I was eager to see each new segment. Well done.
Great series, one of the best I have ever seen produced by Fine Woodworking!
Well, I completely agree with everybody's comments on the superb technical woodworking information, Matt's presentation, and Ben's video production. Thank you all.
Committing to and achieving this level of craftsmanship on a tool box only means equal or better results when applying this to furniture or the like. Wow!
Excellent video and a great example of how a "simple" cabinet involves so many steps and different techniques, right down to the last episode. The cross grain chop out of the corners! Exactly the way I would have approached my second corner. Thank you Matt, the remarks during the construction were spot-on. Ben, very Scorsese of you. Thank you all.
Fantastic series! Fantastic project! Fantastic workmanship! Thanks much, Matt, I learned so much!
I agree, the best video series I've had the pleasure to watch. Good job Matt and great production work Ben (and others I'm sure). You two make a good combination. I wondered at first if the length and number of episodes would become a little boring, but just the opposite happened and that made it all the more interesting. Thanks FWW for letting them do this.
Thank you Matt and Ben and everyone else connected with this series. Best series ever. Great job.
What a fantastic series! You have set a new standard for the woodworking teaching community. Thank you for all the expertise Matt, Ben, and I'm sure many more unnamed talents.
Great series. I look forward to more from Matt.
Thanks to all that have participated in this production, watching a true craftsman that has mastered their skill is always a joy to behold, especially when they are as picky as hell (that's a compliment), will leave flawless results, it's been a pleasure to watch the series, Thank you.
Looked forward to every installment.
Thanks and look forward to more!
Thanks Matt. The series was brilliant and well produced. Your section on dovetails was one of the best I've ever seen.
This was an amazing series. Kudos to all involved and Matt for sharing his wealth of knowledge. It was so inspiring.
Hope there are plans - I'd be happy to re-watch this (probably 1000x times, pausing and rewinding lol) and build my own.
Thanks! Amazing series!
Very nicely done! Congratulations to all and I hope many series like this are still to come.
73 ES GOD BLESS U ES URS
This series, along with Matts teaching has inspired me to not only take my woodworking to the next level, but gave me the skills to do so. Thank you Fine woodworking and Matt. may God bless you.
Can't tell you how inspirational and educational this series has been. The way Matt shares his thinking process, as well as the methods of work, is phenomenal. I was genuinely sad to see it end. Give us more like this, and more of Matt in general - he is a gifted teacher
Thanks Matt. The best wood working series I have ever seen. I learned a lot.
Thanks, Matt! Epic series! Can't wait for more.
This video series ranks among the finest instructional work FWW has ever done. It has been a tremendous value add to the magazine and I hope there is more to come. Matt is a talented craftsman and an outstanding communicator. Ben Strano and production crew, are you kidding me? What a fabulous eye for production, process and presentation. Whoever from FWW that brought Ben onboard is to be congratulated. Fine work all around!.
Matt - great series!!
will the plans be available?
What an excellent series. Presented to us by a modest, humble and down to earth guy who commands respect and is obviously an expert in his field. The students are incredibly lucky at that school to have such an excellent tutor. Thanks Matt and Fine Woodworking. When is the next one out ?
Could you please share the plans for this project ?
Thanks Matt! I learned a lot!