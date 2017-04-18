Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 14: Fitting the Door and Adding Hardware
Adding hardware is often one of the trickier parts of a project, and this toolbox is no exception. In this video, Matt installs the door pins and lock in a way that ensures perfect alignment of the door.
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
-
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
-
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
-
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes
February 21, 2017
-
Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case
February 28, 2017
-
Ep 8: The Case Dividers
March 7, 2017
-
Ep 9a: The Internal Elements
March 14, 2017
-
Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dadoes
March 14, 2017
-
Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider
March 14, 2017
-
Ep 10: Drawer Layout
March 21, 2017
-
Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers
March 28, 2017
-
Ep 12: Drawer Fitting
April 4, 2017
-
Ep 13a: Frame and Panel Door – Sizing the frame
April 11, 2017
-
Ep 13b: Frame and Panel Door – The Raised Panel
April 11, 2017
-
Ep 13c: Door Assembly
April 11, 2017
-
Ep 14: Fitting the Door and Adding Hardware
April 18, 2017
-
Ep 15: The Back Panel — Conclusion
April 25, 2017
Wonderful job! Thanks!
Ditto to all of the above comments. Really great. And also a perfect antidote to the world around us these days.
Keep this format an all further video workshops! Impecable craftsmanship and video production. Wonderful work. Many thanks.
Really enjoyed this series excellent craftsmen high quality work
I want to agree with the comments already here. These type of series are why I am a subscriber and this may be the best series yet.
I agree about Matt. This is a great series and honestly the only thing I am watching on this site. Plan to keep my subscription as long as he is producing video. Otherwise will probably move on.
Unfortunately, there is no plans for a DVD. Quite honestly, that allowed us to open up the editing and leave the video as long as it needed to be. Worry not, the video isn't going anywhere, you can watch it as many times as you like!
There will be plans available shortly.
It would be great if this series was available for purchase on a dvd, etc. along with a plan / drawing. I'm sure a lot of us will watch it again and again for all of matt's tips
Ditto the prior comment. Matt has a gift of communicating what we usually have whizzing through our heads as we work. Also, his patient approach to the hardware makes me think of how many facets this hobby has... So many new woodworkers think they have to get the shiny new gadget, fixture or jig. I believe productivity is the enemy of this type of thoughtful, intentional craftsmanship. Thank you Matt!
73
This series is exactly why I subscribed. I echo the earlier comment that this is the "most complete woodworking video series that I have ever watched". Great job!
This is the best, most complete woodworking video series that I have ever watched. He takes his time and explains every aspect. It is like being with Matt and looking over his shoulder as he skillfully makes this toolbox. I am inspired to make a toolbox similar to Matts and know that rewatching these videos will guide me to a professional and rewarding toolbox.