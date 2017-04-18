 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 14: Fitting the Door and Adding Hardware

Adding hardware is often one of the trickier parts of a project, and this toolbox is no exception. In this video, Matt installs the door pins and lock in a way that ensures perfect alignment of the door.

By Matt Wajda Apr 18, 2017

Videos in the Series

  • intro-2-wp

    Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project

    January 24, 2017

    For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques.

  • history-2-wp

    The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox

    January 24, 2017

    For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor.

  • ep1.2-wp

    Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint

    January 24, 2017

    In this video, Matt shows you how he utilizes a spring joint to glue up boards and how to place your clamps to ensure a flat panel.

  • nbss-2-wp

    Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout

    January 31, 2017

    Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.

  • ep3-wp

    Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First

    February 7, 2017

    In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

  • ep-4-wp

    Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second

    February 14, 2017

    In this video Matt tackles the tails, starting out with one of the most important aspects of dovetailing, the transfer.

  • ep-5-wp

    Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails

    February 14, 2017

    Bringing the case dovetails to a close, Matt shows you how he creeps up to the perfect dovetail fit using a method he calls "chasing the smudge."

  • vw-6-wp

    Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes

    February 21, 2017

    In this episode we head into the machine room as Matt tackles the stopped dadoes and rabbets of the case on the tablesaw. Then back to the bench room to finesse everything with hand tools.

  • mw-ep7wp

    Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case

    February 28, 2017

    Matt enlists the help of NBSS student Grant Burger to tackle the case glue-up, demonstrating not only proper procedure for gluing up and clamping, but the mindset for such a daunting glue-up.

  • ep8-wp

    Ep 8: The Case Dividers

    March 7, 2017

    Matt starts constructing the dividers using bridle joints and mortise and tenons. As always, he shows a methodical way of perfectly fitting tenons right off the tablesaw.

  • 9a-wp

    Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

    March 14, 2017

    In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

  • 9b-wp

    Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dadoes

    March 14, 2017

    In this video, Matt tackles the first part of the drawer partition, the dado, using only hand tools.

  • 9c-wp

    Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider

    March 14, 2017

    In this episode, Matt finishes the dovetailed partition, and glues in the dividers finishing off the internal structural elements

  • ep10-wp

    Ep 10: Drawer Layout

    March 21, 2017

    In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

  • ep11-wp

    Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    March 28, 2017

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

  • ep12-wp

    Ep 12: Drawer Fitting

    April 4, 2017

    The way that drawers fit can make or break a piece. In this video, Matt shows you how to perfectly fit the assembled drawers to your case opening, for drawers that will look great and function properly for years to come.

  • 13a-bc

    Ep 13a: Frame and Panel Door – Sizing the frame

    April 11, 2017

    Matt begins the work on the door by making the mortise and tenoned frame.

  • 13b-wp

    Ep 13b: Frame and Panel Door – The Raised Panel

    April 11, 2017

    Work continues in the machine room making the raised panel, with a clever tablesaw jig that not only maintains accuracy, but safety as well.

  • 13c-wp

    Ep 13c: Door Assembly

    April 11, 2017

    Matt finishes up the door, cleaning up the bevels, finishing the panel, mortising for the lock, and finally gluing up.

  • ep15-wp

    Ep 15: The Back Panel — Conclusion

    April 25, 2017

    In the last video of Matt Wajda's video workshop, he finishes off the case with a shiplap back and final assembly

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

  1. InVT June 11th

    Wonderful job! Thanks!

  2. CapnKarl April 25th

    Ditto to all of the above comments. Really great. And also a perfect antidote to the world around us these days.

  3. Manuelchaos April 23rd

    Keep this format an all further video workshops! Impecable craftsmanship and video production. Wonderful work. Many thanks.

  4. xmlboy April 22nd

    Really enjoyed this series excellent craftsmen high quality work

  5. CurtisII April 22nd

    I want to agree with the comments already here. These type of series are why I am a subscriber and this may be the best series yet.

  6. rrmccabe April 21st

    I agree about Matt. This is a great series and honestly the only thing I am watching on this site. Plan to keep my subscription as long as he is producing video. Otherwise will probably move on.

  7. User avater BenStrano April 19th

    Unfortunately, there is no plans for a DVD. Quite honestly, that allowed us to open up the editing and leave the video as long as it needed to be. Worry not, the video isn't going anywhere, you can watch it as many times as you like!



    There will be plans available shortly.

  8. user-6181606 April 19th

    It would be great if this series was available for purchase on a dvd, etc. along with a plan / drawing. I'm sure a lot of us will watch it again and again for all of matt's tips

  9. CHARTER April 19th

    Ditto the prior comment. Matt has a gift of communicating what we usually have whizzing through our heads as we work. Also, his patient approach to the hardware makes me think of how many facets this hobby has... So many new woodworkers think they have to get the shiny new gadget, fixture or jig. I believe productivity is the enemy of this type of thoughtful, intentional craftsmanship. Thank you Matt!
    73

  10. AntonioG April 19th

    This series is exactly why I subscribed. I echo the earlier comment that this is the "most complete woodworking video series that I have ever watched". Great job!

  11. DickHarbert April 18th

    This is the best, most complete woodworking video series that I have ever watched. He takes his time and explains every aspect. It is like being with Matt and looking over his shoulder as he skillfully makes this toolbox. I am inspired to make a toolbox similar to Matts and know that rewatching these videos will guide me to a professional and rewarding toolbox.

