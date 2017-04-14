 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Shop Talk Live

STL 135: Essential handsaws and apartment woodworking

Plus, the guys talk about finishing drawer sides, planing curly maple, and all-time favorite techniques and tools. They also answer an age-old question: How important is a fore plane?

Apr 14, 2017

01:31 – Question 1:

I am a novice woodworker building my collection of basic hand tools. I need to get a handsaw, but there are so many out there and they all have different functions. Which hand saws do you consider essential to your work and which would you suggest for a beginner? -Drew

10:03 – Question 2:

My question is about finishing drawers, specifically, the outside of the drawer.  Sometimes I will leave my drawer unfinished or often will give it just a coat or two of shellac.  But on the outside of the drawer, I want to give it some finished to show off the dovetails. if I start finishing the entire side, it looks odd with the rest of the drawer box finished differently, especially if there is any color to the finish applied.  What do you do for your case pieces? -Evan

13:45 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week:

Ben – Mora #106 Sloyd Knife
Mike – Bob Van Dyke’s Tablesaw L-Fence
Tom –  His “Bench that’s easy to make”

25:18 – Question 3:

When I first began building furniture last year, I purchased a #4 plane, but recently added a #6 and block plane to my toolbox. Since then, I have not touched the #4 and am considering selling it. I work in pine and cherry, and mill everything by hand. I sharpen daily and get great surfaces. The #6 is more comfortable and works well for every task, so will I ever need a narrower, shorter, and less massive plane? -Jordan

30:09 – Question 4:

I’m building a cabinet for my sister’s wedding gift. I have cherry face frames and two doors with cherry frames and curly maple panels. What is the best surface prep before shellacking the panels. I was planning to plane or card scrape it, but I’ve heard using a lower grit sand paper can help the figure pop. -Devin

35:50 – All Time Favorite Furniture of All Time… for this week

Mike – Opposing wedges
Ben – Using an allen wrench as a spacer block
Bob Van Dyke’s – Keyway Keys Guarantee Accuraracy
Tom – Using a spacer block to trim dowels to the perfect length

IMG_1182 copy

46:50 – Question 5:

I am going to not have access to my shop for about 5 months due to a move, and was wondering if you have ideas on how I can continue with some woodworking while living in an apartment with neighbors above, below and to the side of me, as well as a family that would appreciate not having too much woodworking stuff sitting around.  I have considered learning and taking up spoon carving, and perhaps bowl carving, but was wondering if you have some additional ideas? -Zeke

mp150 bs-150

Tom McKenna
Editor

Michael Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Ben Strano
Web Producer

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano April 14th

    It was still processing. Up now.

  2. user-6812261 April 14th

    Where's the video?

  3. Iowa Bob April 14th

    I recently downsized to a condo in Chicago, and had to give up my previous basement shop. I found that the Parks Dept has several "wood shops" around the city for resident use. You get access to the shops by signing up for wood crafting courses -- though the course is really just open shop time.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Shop Talk Live

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

hsht-wp

Hand-Screw How-To with Bob Van Dyke

Wooden hand screws are versatile, but they can be confounding to use. We'll help you eliminate frustration and show you a few tricks to get the most from these clamps.

Featured Projects & Plans

011259068

Turn a Lidded Canister

With a few basic turning tools, you can create beautiful storage for the kitchen

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial