STL 135: Essential handsaws and apartment woodworking

01:31 – Question 1:

I am a novice woodworker building my collection of basic hand tools. I need to get a handsaw, but there are so many out there and they all have different functions. Which hand saws do you consider essential to your work and which would you suggest for a beginner? -Drew

10:03 – Question 2:

My question is about finishing drawers, specifically, the outside of the drawer. Sometimes I will leave my drawer unfinished or often will give it just a coat or two of shellac. But on the outside of the drawer, I want to give it some finished to show off the dovetails. if I start finishing the entire side, it looks odd with the rest of the drawer box finished differently, especially if there is any color to the finish applied. What do you do for your case pieces? -Evan

13:45 – All Time Favorite Technique of All Time… for this week:

Ben – Mora #106 Sloyd Knife

Mike – Bob Van Dyke’s Tablesaw L-Fence

Tom – His “Bench that’s easy to make”

25:18 – Question 3:

When I first began building furniture last year, I purchased a #4 plane, but recently added a #6 and block plane to my toolbox. Since then, I have not touched the #4 and am considering selling it. I work in pine and cherry, and mill everything by hand. I sharpen daily and get great surfaces. The #6 is more comfortable and works well for every task, so will I ever need a narrower, shorter, and less massive plane? -Jordan

30:09 – Question 4:

I’m building a cabinet for my sister’s wedding gift. I have cherry face frames and two doors with cherry frames and curly maple panels. What is the best surface prep before shellacking the panels. I was planning to plane or card scrape it, but I’ve heard using a lower grit sand paper can help the figure pop. -Devin

35:50 – All Time Favorite Furniture of All Time… for this week

Mike – Opposing wedges

Ben – Using an allen wrench as a spacer block

Bob Van Dyke’s – Keyway Keys Guarantee Accuraracy

Tom – Using a spacer block to trim dowels to the perfect length

46:50 – Question 5:

I am going to not have access to my shop for about 5 months due to a move, and was wondering if you have ideas on how I can continue with some woodworking while living in an apartment with neighbors above, below and to the side of me, as well as a family that would appreciate not having too much woodworking stuff sitting around. I have considered learning and taking up spoon carving, and perhaps bowl carving, but was wondering if you have some additional ideas? -Zeke

