 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
How-To

Watching Paint Dry and Crackle

A crackled milk paint finish adds an attractive visual effect to a piece, but its textures are just as appealing. In this video, we'll show you what the process looks like.

By Ben Strano #261–May/June 2017 Issue

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stl134-yt

STL 134: Crosscut Sleds and Friendly Commissions

Plus, storing handplanes, swapping motors on a dangerous jointer, all time favorite techniques and furniture, and a listener asks the question, why does my plank stank?

Featured Projects & Plans

011261056

Mid-Century Credenza

Thoughtful details and modern joinery merge in this sleek design

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Finishing

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial