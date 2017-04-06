Rockler Announces 7th Annual Hardwood Forestry Fund Donation Effort

Photo courtesy of Nicholas A. Tonelli ( http://www.flickr.com/photos/nicholas_t/ )

For 7 years Rockler has partnered with the Hardwood Forestry Fund (HFF) in efforts to raise money to help cover the costs of some of the HFF’s ongoing projects. This year they are doing it again by matching private donations to the group from April 1-30, 2017 up to $15,000. Anyone interested in donating during the fund matching campaign can do so at rockler.com/hff.

“Our partnership with the Hardwood Forestry Fund helps provide renewable timber sources for current and future generations of woodworkers,” said Scott Ekman, Rockler’s vice president of marketing. “The work of the HFF is invaluable to the success of many hardwood forests across the United States and beyond, and we’re proud to do what we can to support their efforts.”

Since 1990, the HFF has planted and managed more than 3.5 million trees in 26 states and four foreign countries, including a 1300 acre reforestation of the Thomas Darling Preserve in Monroe County, PA. . Its mission is to promote hardwood timber growth, management and environmental education through tree planting and implementation of forest management techniques on public land. Native tree species are selected specifically for each project site, but common species planted include black cherry, black walnut, red oak, hard maple, hickory and ash. Every project has its own management plan as well as harvest and regeneration schedules. More information about the HFF is available at www.hardwoodforestryfund.org

Rockler Woodworking and Hardwood is celebrating its 63rd year as a family-run business with 36 retail locations throughout the US as well as catalog and internet sales.