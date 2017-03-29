 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
How-To

Pointy screw makes it easier to install pulls

#261–May/June 2017 Issue
Article Image

I’ve installed a lot of drawer and door pulls, and it’s amazing how many of the pulls say that their screws are 3 in. or 3-3⁄4 in. apart but are off as much as 1⁄8 in. You can measure the pull itself, of course, but if you are off just a little, the screws will be hard or impossible to insert in the pull. The only alternative will be to drill a larger hole at one end, leaving you worried that the pull will become loose or misaligned. I found a way to align these holes quickly and precisely using a couple of extra pull screws as a layout jig. Most pulls come with two sets of screws of different lengths. Pick the pair that you don’t plan to use for your project and cut off the heads. Cut one of them down to roughly 1 in. long and grind a point on its tip, being careful that the point is centered. Then do your usual layout on the drawer face or door stile, marking center lines in each direction, but drill just one of the holes you need. The longer screw goes in one end of the pull and into that drilled hole. The pointy one goes in the other end of the pull. Now you simply push the point into your centerline to mark the second hole location. Start the drill bit in that dimple and your pull will fit perfectly every time. Save these cutoff screws. Even though the span of drawer and door pulls varies, many use #8‑32 screws.

—Brad Cort, Lawrenceville, Ga.
261-wt-1.1

261-wt-1.2

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

Braces 4

Brace yourself

I’ve used a brace and bit for decades to auger through heavy timbers or bore accurate holes that can’t be reached with a drill press, but for years I was rather casual about the quality of my brace and bits and sometimes my efforts were less than spectacular.

Featured Projects & Plans

011260064

Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table

Hand-shaping brings out the beauty in this elemental piece

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hardware

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial