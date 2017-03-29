Get perfect reveals with a domino

Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

Ep 10: Drawer Layout In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider In this episode, Matt finishes the dovetailed partition, and glues in the dividers finishing off the internal structural elements