Clever Wooden Clamps

Whether you need to hold an oddly shaped part for handwork or you are looking for a safer way to hold a small part for machine work, wooden hand screws and cam clamps are invaluable. Their flat-sided jaws make it easy to clamp them to other surfaces, in a vise, or on a benchtop. Tim Coleman offers a plethora of uses and tips for these versatile workbench helpers.

