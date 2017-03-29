 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Backcover/How They Did It: Period Imperfect

Dan Strout's tall clock is a blend of traditional Scottish, French, Dutch, and American period details

By Dan Strout, Jon Binzen #261–May/June 2017 Issue
Dan Strout is a period furniture enthusiast, but he doesn’t confine himself to exact reproductions. Strout’s tall clock combines complex shaping with vacuum veneering, inlay, turning, bent lamination, and carving. To make the project more approachable, he broke it into four parts: bombe base, the central section or waist, the neck, and the drumhead.

