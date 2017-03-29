Backcover/How They Did It: Period Imperfect
Dan Strout's tall clock is a blend of traditional Scottish, French, Dutch, and American period details
Dan Strout is a period furniture enthusiast, but he doesn’t confine himself to exact reproductions. Strout’s tall clock combines complex shaping with vacuum veneering, inlay, turning, bent lamination, and carving. To make the project more approachable, he broke it into four parts: bombe base, the central section or waist, the neck, and the drumhead.View PDF
