A shooting board for case miters

Sign in or become a member to access this story

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection. It starts with a solid, stable base. Add a runway that’s exactly 45° and a fence that’s exactly 90° to the runway, and you are on the way to achieving perfect case miters.