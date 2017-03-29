 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

A shooting board for case miters

Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection

By Todd Crenshaw #261–May/June 2017 Issue
Article Image
Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection. It starts with a solid, stable base. Add a runway that’s exactly 45° and a fence that’s exactly 90° to the runway, and you are on the way to achieving perfect case miters.

You must be a member to access this story.

Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. CPBG June 10th

    Yes it does, I just built my version yesterday and the first few times you pass the plane through it-the recess is created equal to the projection of the blade. It works just great.

  2. ScoFF May 5th

    How do you prevent the plane from cutting away at the base or fence? I'm familiar with a regular shooting board where your first swipes initially cut the base and fence as much as your blade protrudes then stops cutting because of your plane sole edge but does this make the same trench initially?

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

011262026

How to ride a shaving horse

With practice, and these tips from Curtis Buchanan, using the shaving horse will become second nature

Featured Projects & Plans

011260086

Carving Class

David Fisher carves bowls from green wood in a snug, unplugged shop in Pennsylvania. He takes as much pleasure in the process as he does in the finished pieces. The hand…

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 011261040

    Shopmade Cutting Gauge

    Build your own and get better joints from the start, with cleaner, more accurate layout lines

  • ep11-wp

    Ep 11: Half-Blind Dovetailed Drawers

    In this video, Matt takes some of the lessons learned in episodes 3 & 4 and builds on them to demonstrate the North Bennet Street method for the half-blind, or half-lapped, dovetails on the toolbox drawers.

  • ep10-wp

    Ep 10: Drawer Layout

    In this episode, Matt begins on the drawers, fitting the fronts and laying out for the half-blind and through-dovetails.

  • 9b-wp

    Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dadoes

    In this video, Matt tackles the first part of the drawer partition, the dado, using only hand tools.

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Accessories

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial