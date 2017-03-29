Sign in or become a member to access this story
A shooting board for case miters
Build a shooting board that allows you to rough out case miters on the tablesaw and then plane them to perfection
You must be a member to access this story.
Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content!Start Your Free Trial Now
Already a member? Log In
Yes it does, I just built my version yesterday and the first few times you pass the plane through it-the recess is created equal to the projection of the blade. It works just great.
How do you prevent the plane from cutting away at the base or fence? I'm familiar with a regular shooting board where your first swipes initially cut the base and fence as much as your blade protrudes then stops cutting because of your plane sole edge but does this make the same trench initially?