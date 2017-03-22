 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Philadelphia Furniture Show, March 31 – April 2, 2017

Looking for something to do next weekend? Are you near Philadelphia? Then you might want to check out the Philadelphia Furniture Show at the 23rd Street Armory.

By Betsy Engel Mar 22, 2017
Coffee Table by David Rozek

Looking for something to do next weekend? Are you near Philadelphia? Then you might want to check out the Philadelphia Furniture Show March 31 – April 2, 2017 at the 23rd Street Armory. Friday night is a preview party complete with food and drink, music and presentations by Habitat for Humanity and The Athenaeum of Philadelphia.

The show will include the work from 50 woodworkers, weavers, potters, photographers and others. Among the exhibitors is Rob Hare, who has contributed to Fine Woodworking in the past as well as new contributor, Jon Billing of Big Sand Woodworking.

Side Table by Rob Hare
Kumiko Coffee Table by Jon Billing

Also included in the show is the 2017 Emerging Artist Award sponsored by The Furniture Society. The competition will award an apprentice, current student or recent grad based on skill, craftsmanship, design, innovation and beauty.

The show looks like it will be great. You should check it out.

9a-wp

Ep 9a: The Internal Elements

In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

011251032_shaker-workbench

Shaker Workbench

  With a stout base, thick top, and abundant tool storage, this is one bench you’ll never outgrow

