Looking for something to do next weekend? Are you near Philadelphia? Then you might want to check out the Philadelphia Furniture Show March 31 – April 2, 2017 at the 23rd Street Armory. Friday night is a preview party complete with food and drink, music and presentations by Habitat for Humanity and The Athenaeum of Philadelphia.

The show will include the work from 50 woodworkers, weavers, potters, photographers and others. Among the exhibitors is Rob Hare, who has contributed to Fine Woodworking in the past as well as new contributor, Jon Billing of Big Sand Woodworking.

Also included in the show is the 2017 Emerging Artist Award sponsored by The Furniture Society. The competition will award an apprentice, current student or recent grad based on skill, craftsmanship, design, innovation and beauty.

The show looks like it will be great. You should check it out.