 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Blog

The Double Life of Bill Pavlak

By day, Bill Pavlak works in the Anthony Hay Cabinet Shop at Colonial Williamsburg, but by night... well... he's a regular old boring woodworker

By Bill Pavlak Mar 20, 2017
Article Image

For 40 hours a week, I work in the Anthony Hay Cabinet Shop at Colonial Williamsburg and yes, my shoes have buckles and my sleeves an impressive poofiness. I also build furniture at home in a 21st century way, though still mostly with hand tools and traditional joinery. The contrasts between the two approaches often seem stark, but how different are they really?

First, the obvious differences: For at least a quarter of my time at Colonial Williamsburg, I interpret my craft to the visiting public. The shop is idyllic in many ways, but it’s not a quiet, therapeutic retreat from the world. It’s open to the world and that’s a good thing. I primarily rely on natural light in the Hay shop, which is beautiful to work by when it’s there, but rainy or overcast days and the month of December are not so productive. Candlelit dinners are romantic, a candlelit cabinet shop, not so much.

What about the tools? Most lists of essential hand tools include a combination square, a low-angle block plane, and a shoulder plane. These are certainly go-to tools in my home shop, but they just weren’t used by 18th-century cabinetmakers. In Williamsburg I’m as much a historian as I am a craftsman and it’s the process as well as the product I’m seeking to recreate. So what’s the result of their absence? Honestly, the chief issue seems to be that they offer a higher degree of convenience.

IMG_1563
The array of tools used to replace a combo square

This is most true with a combination square, where the name says it all. Instead of one tool for several jobs, in the Hay Shop I use a different tool for each task. The only true challenge is to learn how to not cut into your wooden square while knifing in layout lines.

The block plane’s versatility is sorely missed while I’m at work. I do most of its tasks with my smooth planes or a strike block plane (a low-angle plane close in size to a smoother), but they are not as well suited for delicate jobs like leveling off dovetail joints or finessing small parts. I think this is due to size.

IMG_1534
Smoother, strike block plane, and the low-angle block that gets left at home

With a block plane, my hand is close to the blade and closer to the work, which gives a heightened sensitivity. Other tools keep my hands farther away. Sure there were many smaller planes available to 18th-century workers, but they are more likely to be found in the inventories of luthiers rather than cabinetmakers.

Of these three tools, the absence of shoulder planes presents the biggest shift in approach as we head back through time. Instead of relying on a sharp blade and a flat sole to shoot the end grain of a tenon shoulder, I need a sharp, wide chisel, a steady hand, and careful overlapping cuts. Fine-tuning tenons is rarely easy, and chiseling shoulders straight adds a further degree of difficulty, but that kind of freehand chisel control is worth acquiring for any number of tasks.

IMG_1571
Trimming a tenon shoulder in the 18th century

As far as shop fixtures like benches, vises, and clamps are concerned, the differences between my two woodworking lives are fairly subtle. At home I’m much more likely to make jigs and fixtures because materials like plywood and MDF make that process fairly quick. At work everything starts as roughsawn lumber that needs to be processed by hand, so I’m unlikely to make a jig unless I know it can be used for a lot of work over a long time.

Ultimately, the biggest difference between my pre-industrial approach and my contemporary one may be choice. At home I can choose hot hide glue or PVA, treadle a lathe or flip a switch, process everything by hand or use machines and hand tools in harmony. In the Hay Shop we pore over period surfaces for tool marks and sift through documents and museum collections for insight into how we may best limit ourselves to the tools and design language of a time long past. As I’ve become more comfortable in our imagined version of 18th-century Virginia, the technical limitations of the past seem far less limiting. All the seemingly subtle differences among different generations of hand tools begin to add up to something profound: a deeper, though still wildly incomplete, understanding of the past.

In my mind 18th-century tools are not required to make good period reproductions, but an awareness of how those tools impact the overall aesthetic is crucial. I’ve also come to realize something I’ve told countless visitors in recent years: There has never been a better time to be an 18th-century cabinetmaker than the 21st century. The work is far more enjoyable now than it could have possibly been then. In fact, looking around at the furniture and tools now being made, I could say the same for furniture making in general.

Home sweet home
Home sweet home

 

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

highland29

The Highland Woodworker - Episode 29

Charles Brock is back with another episode of your favorite online web show. This episode features SAPFM's 2015 Cartouche Award winner Dr. Jeff Justis, a look at the work of Richard Poyner, and our very own Mike Pekovich is featured in our Finer Points with Fine Woodworking segment.

Featured Projects & Plans

011253024_hack-bedside-table

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Hand Tools

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial