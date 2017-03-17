STL 133: On bandsaw blades and waterstones

2:12 – Question 1:

I have a drum sander, and was planning on using it to make bent laminations. What grit I should sand for an ideal glue joint. Is it better to leave the surface with a bit of a scratch pattern so the glue has something to grip, or do I sand as smooth as I can so the gap is as minuscule as possible? I understand that the differences I’m debating here are microscopic, but I was curious what you all thought. – Corey

Rollie Johnson – Essential Bandsaw Blades

8:32 – Question 2:

I have a complete set Norton combination waterstones. Would you recommend storing these submerged in water of shall I soak for 30 minutes prior to use and then dry for storage. Also, do I need to use the Norton flattening stone or should I use 220 wet/dry sandpaper on glass or granite? – Mike

12:33 – All Time Favorite Tools of All Time… for this week:

Mike – Box joint blades and a tenoning jig

Matt – Veritas Sliding Square

Tom – Shop-made bench horse

23:51 – Question 3:

I recently purchased some Japanese chisels. I, also, recently purchased a Tormek T-8 sharpening system. I find myself reluctant to use the Tormek system to sharpen the Japanese chisels. Am I needlessly concerned? – Gordon

27:56 – Question 4:

I recently ordered a Laguna 14BX band saw for my shop. I need some help on the blades. What are your blade recommendations to fully utilize this saw? Keep up great work guys, and do an event out west in the future. -Greg

Michael Fortune – How to Cut Curves on the Bandsaw

33:42 – All Time Favorite Techniques of All Time… for this week

Matt – Handcut Dovetails

Mike – Drawbored joinery

Tom – Wipe-on finish

45:22 – Question 5:

I have started down the Lie Nielsen rabbit hole and I blame the four of you. However, I have a question about a #4 smoother. If you were buying your first one would it have a standard angle frog or would you opt for a higher angle? – Chris

48:40 – Question 6:

A while back Matt picked up a Hitachi Super Surfacer that needed some tuning. I have seen them in a Japanese woodworking video and they look pretty cool. Have you used yours? I saw a floor standing Hitachi PF 100F auto return super surfacer and was wondering if it was worth picking up.

