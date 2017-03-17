 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
STL 133: On bandsaw blades and waterstones

Which bandsaw blades do you really need? Waterstones: to soak or not to soak. Plus all time favorite techniques and tools (hint: Matt has discovered tape, but it’s not blue!).

Mar 17, 2017

2:12 – Question 1:

I have a drum sander, and was planning on using it to make bent laminations. What grit I should sand for an ideal glue joint. Is it better to leave the surface with a bit of a scratch pattern so the glue has something to grip, or do I sand as smooth as I can so the gap is as minuscule as possible? I understand that the differences I’m debating here are microscopic, but I was curious what you all thought.  – Corey

Rollie Johnson – Essential Bandsaw Blades

8:32 – Question 2:

I have a complete set Norton combination waterstones. Would you recommend storing these submerged in water of shall I soak for 30 minutes prior to use and then dry for storage. Also, do I need to use the Norton flattening stone or should I use 220 wet/dry sandpaper on glass or granite? – Mike

12:33 – All Time Favorite Tools of All Time… for this week:

Mike – Box joint blades and a tenoning jig
Matt – Veritas Sliding Square
Tom – Shop-made bench horse

23:51 – Question 3:

I recently purchased some Japanese chisels. I, also, recently purchased a Tormek T-8 sharpening system. I find myself reluctant to use the Tormek system to sharpen the Japanese chisels. Am I needlessly concerned? – Gordon

27:56 – Question 4:

I recently ordered a Laguna 14BX band saw for my shop. I need some help on the blades. What are your blade recommendations to fully utilize this saw? Keep up great work guys, and do an event out west in the future. -Greg

Michael Fortune – How to Cut Curves on the Bandsaw

33:42 – All Time Favorite Techniques of All Time… for this week

Matt – Handcut Dovetails
Mike – Drawbored joinery
Tom –  Wipe-on finish

45:22 – Question 5:

I have started down the Lie Nielsen rabbit hole and I blame the four of you. However, I have a question about a #4 smoother. If you were buying your first one would it have a standard angle frog or would you opt for a higher angle? – Chris

48:40 – Question 6:

A while back Matt picked up a Hitachi Super Surfacer that needed some tuning. I have seen them in a Japanese woodworking video and they look pretty cool. Have you used yours? I saw a floor standing Hitachi PF 100F auto return super surfacer and was wondering if it was worth picking up.

 

 

 

mp150 mk150

Tom McKenna
Editor

Michael Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

