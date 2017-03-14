Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider
In this episode, Matt finishes the dovetailed partition, and glues in the dividers finishing off the internal structural elements
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
-
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
-
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
-
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes
February 21, 2017
-
Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case
February 28, 2017
-
Ep 8: The Case Dividers
March 7, 2017
-
Ep 9a: The Internal Elements
March 14, 2017
-
Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dados
March 14, 2017
-
Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider
March 14, 2017
Great series. A lot of good techniques demonstrated. Matt is an excellent teacher. Very clear in his explanations. I'm really enjoying this and can't wait for the next installment.