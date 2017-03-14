Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider

Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dados In this video, Matt tackles the first part of the drawer partition, the dado, using only hand tools

Ep 9a: The Internal Elements In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.

Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case Matt enlists the help of NBSS student Grant Burger to tackle the case glue-up, demonstrating not only proper procedure for gluing up and clamping, but the mindset for such a daunting glue-up.