Ep 9a: The Internal Elements
In this episode Matt adds haunches to the dividers and fits them to the case dados. He also shows how to create the bottom drawer runner.
Videos in the Series
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dadoes
February 21, 2017
Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case
February 28, 2017
Ep 8: The Case Dividers
March 7, 2017
Ep 9a: The Internal Elements
March 14, 2017
Ep 9b: The Web Frame Dados
March 14, 2017
Ep 9c: The Dovetailed Divider
March 14, 2017
Great series. Just watching him work answers so many questions.