 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Talking Tools

Get to the point already!

The most important skill we need to learn as woodworkers is sharpening. So let’s talk about pencil sharpening!

By Roland Johnson Mar 13, 2017
Article Image

The most important skill we need to learn as woodworkers is sharpening. Keeping our chisels, planes, bits, and other edge tools sharp is what makes us accurate whether we are crafting a precisely fitting joint or creating a beautifully flat and smooth surface. But there is one more sharp tool in our arsenal that’s nearly as important, and that’s our marking device, in particular, our pencil. Though a marking knife is preferred for very precise joinery, for most general marking the pencil is still king and having the ability to quickly and consistently sharpen a pencil is important. So let’s talk about pencil sharpening!

Go ahead, have a good chuckle—I’m writing a blog about a pencil sharpener. But I figure if we can do a whole article about tape measures we can do at least one blog about a pencil sharpener.

55023020-A325-45B5-A1B2-F338B5771217.JPG

Back in my days of carpentry, I used to sharpen my pencils with a block plane. It’s actually pretty fast with practice but the inconsistency of the point makes this method less than stellar. The faceted pencil end does look pretty cool, though.

 

FullSizeRender.jpg

Of course many of us have the old wall-mounted, hand-cranked, double-helical sharpener with the phone-dial pencil sizer so you get the right support for any pencil diameter. Guess there must have been a lot of different-diameter pencils available last century. In good condition, the helical cutters do a great job of shearing but the wobbly support, and usually decades of use, render these to the maybe/maybe not category when it comes to getting a good point.

 

8E76F925-AF59-4016-ABC4-A676802B13FA.JPG

The little plastic sharpeners with the razor-blade-style cutters are great for kindergarten or crafters, but they often fall by the wayside when it comes to making a good point. I have heard legends of superior sharpening. (Ha!) And who among us can resist the siren song of an electric sharpener? I like electricity.

CD2EE480-3C3F-4551-89B5-6D1ABD511874.JPG   90859D83-8376-4358-8B14-644C52DCA51A.JPG

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But the real bomb is my Carl Angel-5 sharpener. It’s just too cool. The cutter is the tried and true double helical just like the old-timers, but what makes it work so well is a spring-loaded clamp that extends from the body of the sharpener and holds the pencil as it’s being sharpened. Turning the crank handle releases the clamp from its stop and spring tension and a pair of rods guide the pencil securely until the cutters have finished making a perfect point, every time. Nirvana in an angel-blue package. I know my enthusiasm seems downright nerdy and with April 1 just around the corner you may be wondering … But seriously, it is the best sharpener I’ve ever used and being portable with little rubber feet so it doesn’t slide around, it’s the ticket, and that’s the point.

OK let’s hear what you folks use to get the point. Snarky comments are fine, except from Matt.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. user-2418112 March 14th

    I was in full agreement until I got to the part about being blue. Mine is fire engine red and it's much cooler.

  2. User avater BenStrano March 13th

    You should be equal parts proud and ashamed of that one!

  3. davidpickel March 13th

    This is a great article and a worthy topic. For some time now, I've preferred to use a chisel edge on my pencil for doing precise layout work. You simply sand the point from 2 sides on a piece of sandpaper. This makes the edge very sharp with much less of a tendency to break at the point.

  4. User avater jareed March 13th

    You can lead a horse to water, but a pencil must be lead.....sorry.

  5. User avater Bravest March 13th

    I just bought and Exacto for last century, being new it is an works amazingly. I get long, perfectly sharp points every time. Oh, and by the way, I do have 2 diameter pencils. HD is stocking those big jumbo round guys you just gotta buy when you seem them sitting there on the shelf. Actually, my favorite is the normal diameter, and my pencils must be round.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Talking Tools

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

mw-ep7wp

Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case

Matt enlists the help of NBSS student Grant Burger to tackle the case glue-up, demonstrating not only proper procedure for gluing up and clamping, but the mindset for such a daunting glue-up.

Featured Projects & Plans

011253024_hack-bedside-table

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Sharpening

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial