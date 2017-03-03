 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
STL 132: Kickback, and why you should trust your gut before you cut

Advice for putting together a hand-tool kit, and some solid advice on picking hammers and mallets for woodworking. Plus, a question about contrast and smooth moves and favorite furniture.

Mar 03, 2017

Articles discussed in this episode:

Garrett Hack – The Right Way To Use Contrast

Jon Binzen – Uncommon Arts & Crafts

Kevin Rodel and Jon Binzen – Arts & Crafts Furniture – Book

Michael Fortune – Five Essential Bandsaw Jigs

All Time Favorite Furniture of All Time… for this week:

Mike:
Bern Chandley‘s chair
IG – @bernchandleyfurniture

Mike's ATFFofAT

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Matt:
Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Mirror20170228125701942

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tom:
Heide Martin’s Splint Peg Cabinet
IG – @heidemartin Heidi1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

mp150 mk150

Tom McKenna
Editor

Michael Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Matt Kenney
Special Projects Editor

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

