STL 132: Kickback, and why you should trust your gut before you cut

Articles discussed in this episode:

Garrett Hack – The Right Way To Use Contrast

Jon Binzen – Uncommon Arts & Crafts

Kevin Rodel and Jon Binzen – Arts & Crafts Furniture – Book

Michael Fortune – Five Essential Bandsaw Jigs

All Time Favorite Furniture of All Time… for this week:

Mike:

Bern Chandley‘s chair

IG – @bernchandleyfurniture

Matt:

Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Mirror

Tom:

Heide Martin’s Splint Peg Cabinet

IG – @heidemartin

