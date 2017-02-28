Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case

Grant Burger is a cabinet making student at the North Bennet Street School, ex cage-fighter, and a Marine Corp veteran. On top of all, Grant saved our tails many, many times in the week that we spent in Boston. Recently Grant received the Alden Artisan Advancement Scholarship from the New Hampshire Furniture Masters and will be showing a piece with them this year. Check out his Instagram feed to follow his builds.
In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.
Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop
Great tip on squaring case after clamping, Thanks