Ep 7: Gluing Up the Case

Grant Burger is a cabinet making student at the North Bennet Street School, ex cage-fighter, and a Marine Corp veteran. On top of all, Grant saved our tails many, many times in the week that we spent in Boston. Recently Grant received the Alden Artisan Advancement Scholarship from the New Hampshire Furniture Masters and will be showing a piece with them this year. Check out his Instagram feed to follow his builds.