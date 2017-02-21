Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dados
In this episode we head into the machine room as Matt tackles the stopped dadoes and rabbets of the case on the tablesaw. Then back to the bench room to finesse everything with hand tools.
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
-
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
January 31, 2017
-
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
February 7, 2017
-
Ep 4: Handcut Dovetails part 2 – Tails Second
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails
February 14, 2017
-
Ep 6: Case Assembly and Dados
February 21, 2017
After cutting the rabbets, those end pins sure look weakened. Perhaps using half-blind instead of through dovetails would have left a bit more support? (And maybe looked more finished?) Just a thought....
73