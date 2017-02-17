STL 131: Leg vise lowdown and favorite techniques

Articles discussed in this episode:

Bob Van Dyke – How To Sharpen Hollow Chisel Mortiser Bits

Peter Gedrys – Tips on Making a Shellac Pad

Christian Becksvoort – My Favorite Dovetail Tips and Tricks

Tom McKenna

Editor Michael Pekovich

Executive Art Director Ben Strano

Web Producer

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.