 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu Subscribe Subscribe
Shop Talk Live

STL 131: Leg vise lowdown and favorite techniques

Plus the guys talk about keeping stains off workpieces, drill-press mortising attachments, grain direction on tabletops, and Ben makes everyone squirm with one of his favorites.

Feb 17, 2017

Articles discussed in this episode:

Bob Van Dyke – How To Sharpen Hollow Chisel Mortiser Bits
Peter Gedrys – Tips on Making a Shellac Pad
Christian Becksvoort – My Favorite Dovetail Tips and Tricks

mp150 bs-150

Tom McKenna
Editor

Michael Pekovich
Executive Art Director

Ben Strano
Web Producer

Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Shop Talk Live

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

bsb-wp2

Coffee Break Edit: Michael Cullen's Two Walled Bandsawn Box

Sit back, relax, and watch Michael Cullen make one of his beautiful bandsawn boxes, in less than five minutes!

Featured Projects & Plans

011254072_cedar-garden-bench

Cedar Garden Bench

Quick-to-make, casual seating designed to beat back the elements

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial