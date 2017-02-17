STL 131: Leg vise lowdown and favorite techniques
Plus the guys talk about keeping stains off workpieces, drill-press mortising attachments, grain direction on tabletops, and Ben makes everyone squirm with one of his favorites.
Articles discussed in this episode:
Bob Van Dyke – How To Sharpen Hollow Chisel Mortiser Bits
Peter Gedrys – Tips on Making a Shellac Pad
Christian Becksvoort – My Favorite Dovetail Tips and Tricks
|
Tom McKenna
|
Michael Pekovich
|
Ben Strano
Every two weeks, a team of Fine Woodworking staffers answers questions from readers on Shop Talk Live, Fine Woodworking‘s biweekly podcast. Send your woodworking questions to shoptalk@taunton.com for consideration in the regular broadcast! Our continued existence relies upon listener support. So if you enjoy the show, be sure to leave us a five-star rating and maybe even a nice comment on our iTunes page.
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in