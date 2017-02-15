 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Design. Click. Build

Drawing an Inlay Pattern in SketchUp

By David Richards Feb 15, 2017

When I drew the SketchUp model for Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts-Inspired Bed for the printed and digital plans, I found most of the bed was pretty straightforward. The poppy inlays on the head and foot boards offered a little challenge, though. It’s actually not difficult to draw if you are making up the design as you go but I had to make my drawing match dimensions that were provided by the author. Along with the dimensions I was given a copy of his pencil sketches. If the sketches had been drawn accurately, I could have probably traced them. Kevin drew them to suit his needs so they did the job for him but weren’t suitable for tracing in SketchUp.

In the attached video I’ll show you how I drew the curves for the center section and then I’ll draw the poppy. Later in the process of creating the plans, I did get a photo of one of the poppies so I wound up redrawing it by tracing the photo. Fortunately I made the original poppy a component so it was a simple matter of replacing the old geometry with the new and the change was propagated throughout the model.

I did some layout for the curved center section prior to starting the video so that the drawing process would be more continuous. I’ll admit this makes the drawing space a little cluttered. In practice, I generally don’t lay in quite so many guides before I start drawing. I also have a keyboard shortcut for Edit>Delete Guides.

To draw the most of the curves I’m using the Classic Bezier Curve tool from the Bezier Spline extension which is available in the Sketchucation Extension Store.

Dave

DCB rodel bed sketch

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater Blackduck February 16th

    Welcome back Dave.. Been hanging out for your informative posts.

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Design. Click. Build

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

1

Handplanes for the Power-Tool Woodworker

there are a lot of power-tool-centric woodworkers who feel there is no need for handplanes in their shops, it's time to convince the non-believers

Featured Projects & Plans

011260030

Arts & Crafts Bed

White-oak bed is loaded with Stickley style and topped off with traditional inlay

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 011260076

    Master Class: Classic Arts & Crafts inlay

    Tackle the inlaid head- and footboard of Kevin Rodel’s Arts and Crafts bed. The design is based on Glasgow-style motifs and requires several templates for the curved channels and the…

  • 011259082

    Spice up your work with kumiko

    Learn how to enhance your furniture with this Japanese latticework technique

  • 011258028_01-dan-smith

    Tool chest with surprise storage

    This wall-mounted tool chest has space for every conceivable hand tool. Four layers of storage, to be exact: in the deep main doors, on a pair of shallow inner doors,…

  • 011257028_designers-notebook

    5 takes on the tea box

    When five furniture makers with distinct styles of their own get the same assignment, the result is a lesson in design. We asked Fine Woodworking’s contributing editors to make a…

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Design

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial