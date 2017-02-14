 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Ep 5: Finessing the Fit of the Dovetails

Bringing the case dovetails to a close, Matt shows you how he creeps up to the perfect dovetail fit using a method he calls "chasing the smudge"

By Matt Wajda Feb 14, 2017

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. jimp849 February 14th

    Ep 5 landing page points to ep 4 video. Please try to get your quality control under control. Not the first time that you have published broken or incorrect links. It should not be that difficult. As someone mentioned, this is paid content, so your standards should reflect such.

  2. user-3695680 February 14th

    get it sorted 4 and 5 same video

  3. WoodGuyMatt February 14th

    I was so excited to get 2 episodes today. Awwww man!

  4. user-6257774 February 14th

    Episode 5 replays episode 4. Very unprofessional for paid content.

  5. turking February 14th

    Episode 4 and 5 are identical. So, I'm verifying what levilunde said.

  6. levilunde February 14th

    Seems to me that episodes 4 and 5 are the same. I'll check back later.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

