 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Projects and Plans

Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table

Hand-shaping brings out the beauty in this elemental piece

By Michael Cullen #260–Mar/Apr 2017 Issue
Article Image

This table relies on graceful curves and sheer planes instead of ornamentation. It can be made entirely with hand tools, or with the combination of machines and hand tools that Michael Cullen uses here. MDF templates are used to lay out the curves and cutouts in the legs. The joinery is a combination of haunched mortise-and-tenons and doweling.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
View PDF
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

stl130-wp

STL 130: Workbench advice and waterfall joinery

Bench tips for a fledgling woodworker. Plus a call for help, an update on SawStop vs. Bosch, and our all-time favorite furniture and tools.

Featured Projects & Plans

011257058_japanese-toolbox

Hand-Built Home for Hand Tools

Cut nails and a clever lid clinch a traditional Japanese toolbox

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Chairs, Benches And Stools

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial