Sleek and Shapely Coffee Table
Hand-shaping brings out the beauty in this elemental piece
This table relies on graceful curves and sheer planes instead of ornamentation. It can be made entirely with hand tools, or with the combination of machines and hand tools that Michael Cullen uses here. MDF templates are used to lay out the curves and cutouts in the legs. The joinery is a combination of haunched mortise-and-tenons and doweling.View PDF
