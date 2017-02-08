 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
MiterSet Angle-setting jigs

#260–Mar/Apr 2017 Issue
Setting a miter gauge to a precise angle can be difficult, but a pair of jigs from MiterSet take the hassle out of the job, allowing you to quickly set the gauge accurately. One jig is for angles between 1⁄2° and 501⁄2°. The other is designed for segmented turners, who can dial in the angle based on the number of segments needed. You can buy them individually or as a set. The angle jig is pretty easy to use, relying on two pins to set the angle. For whole degree angles, one pin goes in a “zero” hole and the other in a hole for the needed angle.

The gauge’s fence is then registered against the pins. For angles in between, a stepped bar offsets the gauge’s fence the correct angle from the pins. Using the bar is a bit tricky at first, because it’s hard to keep track of which step results in which offset, but after using it for a while, I got the hang of it. The segmented turning gauge is easier to use. Again, two pins are used. One goes in a “zero” hole and the other in a hole marked with the number of segments needed for the turning. It’s dead accurate and simple.

—Roland Johnson is a contributing editor.

Article Comments

  1. User avater Jurgen01 March 18th

    These jigs look like they could be very useful. Thanks for the heads up!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

