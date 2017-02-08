MiterSet Angle-setting jigs

Setting a miter gauge to a precise angle can be difficult, but a pair of jigs from MiterSet take the hassle out of the job, allowing you to quickly set the gauge accurately. One jig is for angles between 1⁄2° and 501⁄2°. The other is designed for segmented turners, who can dial in the angle based on the number of segments needed. You can buy them individually or as a set. The angle jig is pretty easy to use, relying on two pins to set the angle. For whole degree angles, one pin goes in a “zero” hole and the other in a hole for the needed angle.

The gauge’s fence is then registered against the pins. For angles in between, a stepped bar offsets the gauge’s fence the correct angle from the pins. Using the bar is a bit tricky at first, because it’s hard to keep track of which step results in which offset, but after using it for a while, I got the hang of it. The segmented turning gauge is easier to use. Again, two pins are used. One goes in a “zero” hole and the other in a hole marked with the number of segments needed for the turning. It’s dead accurate and simple.

—Roland Johnson is a contributing editor.