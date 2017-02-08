 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Matchfit dovetail clamps by Micro Jig

Ideal clamps for jigs and sacrificial fences

#260–Mar/Apr 2017 Issue
I’ve been using the new Matchfit dovetail clamps by Micro Jig for the past few months and have been very happy with them. They look like an F-style clamp, but the fixed jaw does not have a clamp pad. Instead, it’s shaped like the male half of a sliding dovetail, and fits into a dovetail groove. This makes them the perfect clamp for auxiliary fences and jigs. I’ve even used them as hold-downs at my bench.

The clamps apply an incredible amount of torque but do not shift or twist the workpiece when pressure is applied. Also, they can be operated with one hand, because the dovetail arm holds the clamp securely in the jig or fence. That the arm holds the clamp in place is a true boon when I use them with my mortising jig. I can switch out workpieces, leave the clamp in place, and not worry about it falling to the floor.

To use the clamps, you must rout a dovetail slot into your fence or jig, but found that by following the instructions included with the clamps there is plenty of room for the clamp to slide into the groove.

—Philip Morley is a professional furniture maker in Wimberley, Texas.

