Master Class: Classic Arts & Crafts inlay

The build article the email referenced was here:
http://www.finewoodworking.com/2017/02/08/arts-crafts-bed
The plans are on page 3 and 4 of the article.
The email said free plan. My wife wants this bed. Not only can I not find the free plan, I can't find a plan on sale in the plan store.
Help?