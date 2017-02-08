Makita CX200RB Drill and impact driver kit

I’ve had a Makita 18-vold drill/driver for many years. It was one of the first cordless tools I bought, and I loved it. So I was eager to try Makita’s new 18-volt sub-compact drill and impact driver kit. The drill weighs just 2.8 lb., and the impact driver 2.6 lb. It’s amazing how much power Makita has managed to pack into these small and light tools. I’ve been using them for general carpentry work and to make furniture and cabinets, and they’ve been more than robust enough for every job.

Because of their diminutive size, these tools fit easily into tight spaces, like inside furniture and cabinets, making them perfect for shop use. The grip is comfortable, and both have a spotlight that improves visibility around the work area. I found it helpful when driving small screws for drawer slides. Overall, there’s been nothing to complain about, and I think the price is right, too.

—Kelly Dunton is a furniture maker in Terryville, Conn.