Easy Angled Tenons

With narrow parts, angled legs, and lots of stress, the joints that hold a chair together have a big job to do. Jeff Miller suggests making angled tenons and straight mortises, which is easier to tackle than the other way around. Since the mortise is square to the workpiece, you can cut it as you normally do. For the angled tenon, a router jig makes the job easier. A sturdy support and a sliding template are the keys to the jig’s success.