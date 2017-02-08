Dream Machines: Kevin Rodel’s Ulmia 1710 sliding tablesaw

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox×
Through repeated sharpening of the bevel, the front flat on the back of a Japanese plane blade will begin to disappear. The solution is to tap the layer of soft steel above the cutting edge to press the hard steel downward slightly.
i found a reference to an ad from 1985 Fine Woodworking shows this saw, i'm sure you can google the following txt to find the post i found here. http://www.practicalmachinist.com/vb/woodworking-and-woodworking-machinery/ultimate-10-inch-tablesaw-226303/index3.html
...The only MM brochure I have is the Ulmia 1710S saw...