 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Workshop

Cut perfect cope-and-stick joints at the router table

#260–Mar/Apr 2017 Issue
Article Image

I make a lot of doors with cope-and-stick joints. You have to have the fence aligned with the bearing on the bit for all of the operations, and when you are routing the ends of the rails the setup gets even trickier. For that operation, with both the miter gauge and fence guiding the workpiece, the fence not only must be lined up with the bearing but also has to be parallel to the miter slot. To get the fence set up precisely I’ve always had to make a series of tedious adjustments on each end.

One day, after getting the fence aligned, I had a brainstorm. I sized a hardwood runner to fit the miter slot, applied a bead of glue to the top, dropped a thin piece of plywood onto it with its edge against the fence, and popped a few pins down into the strip with my nail gun. I had just created an instant alignment guide, which works for all of the cope-and stick operations, plus other molding bits too. Now I just put the jig in place and push the fence against it while locking it down. It works for any router bits with the same size bearing. I don’t insert the bit until after the router fence is aligned, but if your fence won’t let you do that, just make a cutout in the jig so it will fit around the bit.

Joe Carretto, Corsicana, Texas
Drawings by Dan Thorton

011260016-1

011260016-2

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

handtools

We want to see your shopmade tools

Your work could be included in our next Tools & Shops issue

Featured Projects & Plans

011253024_hack-bedside-table

Bedside Table

This small project features stout joinery and angles that will challenge your skills

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Woodworking Jigs

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial