Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First

In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

By Matt Wajda Feb 07, 2017

Videos in the Series

  • intro-2-wp

    Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project

    January 24, 2017

    For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, the toolbox is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques.

  • history-2-wp

    The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox

    January 24, 2017

    For some it is a place to put your tools, but for the students of North Bennet Street School, their toolbox is a badge of honor

  • ep1.2-wp

    Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint

    January 24, 2017

    In this video, Matt shows you how he utilizes a spring joint to glue up boards and how to place your clamps to insure a flat panel

  • nbss-2-wp

    Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout

    January 31, 2017

    Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.

  • ep3-wp

    Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First

    February 7, 2017

    In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. Briyon February 7th

    Matt is an excellent instructor. Very good explaining all of the details of a process. Although I gut tails first I really like seeing this detailed presentation on pins first.

  2. PDX retired February 7th

    Outstanding! Almost as good as being a student at NBSS. Dialog crisp and camera work very very fine, particularly the closeups. Thank you.

