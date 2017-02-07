Sign in or become a member to access this story
Ep 3: Handcut dovetails part 1 – Pins First
In this video Matt methodically takes you through the pins first approach to dovetails that the North Bennet Street School is known for. Matt demonstrates proper sawing technique and how to efficiently and effectively chisel out the waste.
Matt is an excellent instructor. Very good explaining all of the details of a process. Although I gut tails first I really like seeing this detailed presentation on pins first.
Outstanding! Almost as good as being a student at NBSS. Dialog crisp and camera work very very fine, particularly the closeups. Thank you.