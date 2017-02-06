We want to see your shopmade tools

There’s something really satisfying about using a tool that you’ve made yourself. With that in mind, we’re putting together a Gallery of shopmade tools for this year’s Tools & Shops edition, and we’d like to see yours. To be considered, fill out the form at this link and send it, along with photos of your shopmade tools and machines of any kind, to fwgallery@taunton.com by July 15.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×