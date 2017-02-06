We want to see your shopmade tools
Your work could be included in our next Tools & Shops issue
There’s something really satisfying about using a tool that you’ve made yourself. With that in mind, we’re putting together a Gallery of shopmade tools for this year’s Tools & Shops edition, and we’d like to see yours. To be considered, fill out the form at this link and send it, along with photos of your shopmade tools and machines of any kind, to fwgallery@taunton.com by July 15.
