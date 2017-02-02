Tapping Out a Japanese Plane Blade with Andrew Hunter
Through repeated sharpening of the bevel, the front flat on the back of a Japanese plane blade will begin to disappear. The solution is to tap the layer of soft steel above the cutting edge to press the hard steel downward slightly.
Good information! Although I don't use, nor have, Japanese wooden plane, I do use Japanese bench chisel. Could this tapping process on Japanese plane blade be applied on Japanese bench chisel? I have a few Japanese wood chisel that may benefit from this process and thus extend its useful life. Thanks.