Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout
Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.
Videos in the Series
-
Introduction to the North Bennet Street Toolbox project
January 24, 2017
-
The History of the North Bennet Street Toolbox
January 24, 2017
-
Ep 1: Panel Glue-ups Using a Spring Joint
January 24, 2017
-
I waited a whole week just for that! Your videos need more. C'mon. Very disappointed.
I am really excited about this video. But, if it is 6 hours long as was stated, I hope it is released more quickly than a 6 min video each week. There will be no real continuity and will have to repeat older episodes before watching new one. I expect to learn so much that I hope it can come faster.
Who is the maker of your marking gauge?
The video doesn't show the layout, only the marking of the baselines. You've got more to show with regard to layout.
Thanks for putting together a great series gentlemen! This is great content and edited well. Of course I'd like them released faster, but as the description suggested this is an in depth series. THANKS!
I'm really enjoying Matt W's videos.... but really guys.... can you roll them out a little bit faster than this?
Matt does a great job demonstrating. No BS and superfluous “entertainment” or silly “jokes” that ruin most woodworking videos by making them run on to insufferable length and pointless distraction. Very professional. Thanks. Also, for me, I see no disconnect between the pin and tailboard as the process is the same for all -- save the end markings. I do wish the entire marking procedure was in this one episode. Does seem abrupt.
That's it??
Really unfortunate jump at about 5:30 from pin board to tail board. Presenter is marking the pin board, shot jumps to what looks like a close-up of what the viewer assumes is still the pin board and the presenter announces he is working on the tail board, with no "I am now going to mark the tail board" statement between. A quick edit should fix that.