Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout

Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.

By Matt Wajda Jan 31, 2017

Videos in the Series

About This Video Workshop

Woodworkers from all over the world come to The North Bennet Street School in Boston to study woodworking. As part of the curriculum, every one of them must make a toolbox. For many, the toolbox serves as a badge of honor, but for the instructors at the school, it is an important teaching tool that covers an array of hand-tool and machine techniques. In this video workshop you'll get a taste of what it’s like… More about this Video Workshop

Article Comments

  1. User avater RUUP4IT February 2nd

    I waited a whole week just for that! Your videos need more. C'mon. Very disappointed.

  2. stanleyhuber February 2nd

    I am really excited about this video. But, if it is 6 hours long as was stated, I hope it is released more quickly than a 6 min video each week. There will be no real continuity and will have to repeat older episodes before watching new one. I expect to learn so much that I hope it can come faster.

  3. user-5889717 February 2nd

    Who is the maker of your marking gauge?

  4. User avater ctsjr February 2nd

    The video doesn't show the layout, only the marking of the baselines. You've got more to show with regard to layout.

  5. WoodGuyMatt February 1st

    Thanks for putting together a great series gentlemen! This is great content and edited well. Of course I'd like them released faster, but as the description suggested this is an in depth series. THANKS!

  6. User avater David263 February 1st

    I'm really enjoying Matt W's videos.... but really guys.... can you roll them out a little bit faster than this?

  7. jveetee February 1st

    Matt does a great job demonstrating. No BS and superfluous “entertainment” or silly “jokes” that ruin most woodworking videos by making them run on to insufferable length and pointless distraction. Very professional. Thanks. Also, for me, I see no disconnect between the pin and tailboard as the process is the same for all -- save the end markings. I do wish the entire marking procedure was in this one episode. Does seem abrupt.

  8. Rcaneday February 1st

    That's it??

  9. robbo41 February 1st

    Really unfortunate jump at about 5:30 from pin board to tail board. Presenter is marking the pin board, shot jumps to what looks like a close-up of what the viewer assumes is still the pin board and the presenter announces he is working on the tail board, with no "I am now going to mark the tail board" statement between. A quick edit should fix that.

