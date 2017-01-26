 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Design. Click. Build

Breadboard ends in SketchUp – Cutting Board Part 2

Tim finishes up the model for his cutting board by adding attractive and functional breadboard ends

By Tim Killen Jan 26, 2017
Article Image

In my last blog, I showed the first phase of constructing the Cutting Board for an undermount kitchen sink. I showed the development of the two main components, the center section and the two breadboard ends. In this blog, I finalize the construction by creating the joinery.

There are many advantages to having breadboards in an application like this, but it also complicates the joinery. The breadboard grain direction is at right angles to the mid section, therefore creating a cross-grain issue with wood movement. The breadboard ends must allow expansion and contraction of the center section, otherwise it will create cracks. To allow this relative movement, the breadboards are not glued full length, rather fastened with screws (in this case) that can adjust within slots, rather than tight shank holes. I glue in the center tenon only.

Here is the exploded model (in back edges format) showing the detail joinery.

Exploded

The following video shows the detail joinery to allow this flexibility and relative movement of the components.

Tim    @KillenWOOD

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More Design. Click. Build

View All
View All

Up Next

Featured Story

nbss-2-wp

Ep 2: Dovetailed Case Layout

Proper layout is about more than making your dovetails attractive. Matt shows you the proper steps to laying out your case and the reasoning behind each one.

Featured Projects & Plans

011257030_standing-desk

Stand Up to This Desk

Shaker-inspired design is comfortable and practical

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives
  • 011258028_01-dan-smith

    Tool chest with surprise storage

    This wall-mounted tool chest has space for every conceivable hand tool. Four layers of storage, to be exact: in the deep main doors, on a pair of shallow inner doors,…

  • 011257028_designers-notebook

    5 takes on the tea box

    When five furniture makers with distinct styles of their own get the same assignment, the result is a lesson in design. We asked Fine Woodworking’s contributing editors to make a…

  • 011256064_make-your-own-bandings

    Make Your Own Bandings

    Once you master the basics, the only limit is your imagination

  • 011255043_learning-from-antiques

    Learn From Antiques

    Avoid construction mishaps by looking at mistakes from the past

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Taunton Workshops
    Register Now
  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Design

View All
View All

Plans From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial